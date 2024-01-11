en English
Japan

BlueAnt Soundblade: Redefining Desktop Audio at CES 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:23 pm EST
BlueAnt Soundblade: Redefining Desktop Audio at CES 2024

In an era where technology intertwines with every aspect of our lives, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 unveils the latest innovation taking the tech world by storm, the BlueAnt Soundblade. A sleek under-monitor soundbar, the BlueAnt Soundblade is a testament to the harmonious blend of design and functionality, catering especially to the Gen Z demographic. Its chic aesthetics, notably in pink, have resonated profoundly with women, while its compatibility with Apple’s iMac colors adds a unique allure.

A Revolution in Desktop Audio

The Soundblade, developed by Australian audio engineers, redefines desktop audio experiences by bridging the gap between monitor speakers and visual displays. Boasting a 120W peak power output, a 2.1 channel sound configuration, an 80mm neodymium subwoofer, and dual full-range neodymium drivers, the Soundblade presents a breathtakingly immersive audio experience. It seamlessly integrates advanced 4k visuals with thundering audio, transforming gaming and streaming into a multi-sensory spectacle.

Compatibility and Versatility

One of the striking features of the Soundblade is its broad compatibility. It connects effortlessly with a wide range of devices, including PC, Mac, PS5, and PS4. Whether it’s through USB-C, Bluetooth 5.3, or a 3.5mm auxiliary input, the Soundblade ensures a seamless connection across different tech ecosystems.

Compact and User-Friendly

Despite its powerful capabilities, the Soundblade bears a compact size, measuring 584 x 218 x 54mm and weighing 1.7kg. It comes with a remote control for easy operation and includes three built-in EQs tailored for Games, Movies, and Music. This adaptability makes it an ideal desktop audio solution, whether for movie buffs, gaming enthusiasts, or simply anyone who appreciates high-quality sound.

The CES 2024 also brought to light other pioneering products such as the Flowo typewriter for the 21st century and the Emma micro camper, underscoring a global focus on product design and innovation. Yet, the BlueAnt Soundblade stands out, reflecting the Japanese design philosophy of creating harmony between design and technology.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

