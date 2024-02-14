Blackbird Interactive Lays Off Employees Amidst Homeworld 3 Development

In a surprising turn of events, Blackbird Interactive, the developer of the highly anticipated game Homeworld 3, has laid off an undisclosed number of employees. This news comes shortly after the studio announced a delay in the game's release to May 13, 2024.

A Sudden Downsize

The layoffs at Blackbird Interactive have affected multiple departments, with key personnel such as the lead producer, associate programmer, and game director among those let go. Several former employees have taken to LinkedIn to confirm the news, stating that the job cuts occurred 'across the company.'

A Studio in Transition

Blackbird Interactive employed approximately 220 people at the end of 2023, as per a company fact sheet from December. The studio had three to four active game teams, making it a significant player in the industry. However, this is not the first time the company has faced layoffs. Last year, Blackbird Interactive let go of 41 employees following the cancellation of several unannounced projects.

A Troubled Industry

The game industry has been hit hard recently, with numerous job cuts and studio closures. Major studios like Microsoft, Sega of America, Devolver Digital, 2K Games, Unity, and Thunderful have all axed thousands of jobs since the beginning of 2024.

The delay and subsequent layoffs at Blackbird Interactive raise questions about the future of Homeworld 3. The studio had delayed the game to incorporate player feedback from a demo, but the recent downsizing may impact the game's development and final release.

As the gaming industry continues to grapple with these challenges, the human stories behind the headlines are a stark reminder of the real-world impact of these decisions. For the employees affected by the layoffs at Blackbird Interactive, the road ahead is uncertain.

The gaming community waits with bated breath for updates on Homeworld 3, hoping that the game can still live up to its promise despite the turbulent times at Blackbird Interactive.