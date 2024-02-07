Blackbaud Unveils New AI-Powered Capabilities for Enhanced Donor Engagement

In a significant technological leap, Blackbaud, the renowned software provider for social good, has unveiled a suite of new capabilities for its flagship platform, Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT. The new features, introduced as part of the company's Intelligence for Good strategy, are poised to revolutionize the way social impact organizations engage with their donors and boost their fundraising efforts.

Introducing Optimized Donation Forms, Prospect Insights, and AI-generated Acknowledgment Letters

Among the notable enhancements are the Optimized Donation Forms, Prospect Insights, and AI-generated donor acknowledgment letters. The Optimized Donation Forms, set to be available by mid-February for Raiser's Edge NXT customers, is designed with an aim to improve conversion rates and transaction values. Blackbaud has plans to roll out this feature across its suite of fundraising solutions, further extending its potential impact.

Prospect Insights, another major enhancement, will automate in-app intelligence for major giving likelihood and capacity. It's designed to provide actionable recommendations for portfolio management and donor outreach, empowering organizations to make informed decisions and build stronger relationships with their donors.

Automating Tasks and Personalizing Communications

The AI Acknowledgments tool is yet another cutting-edge feature being introduced. This tool leverages AI to generate donor acknowledgment letters, enabling organizations to automate certain administrative tasks and personalize communications with their donors. By removing the need for multiple point tools and offering a more integrated experience, Blackbaud aims to deliver valuable information and insights directly to its users, thereby streamlining their workflow and enhancing their efficiency.

A Commitment to Social Impact

Blackbaud's commitment to serving the nonprofit and education sectors, as well as companies and individuals focused on social responsibility, remains unwavering. The company has consistently been recognized by various publications for its corporate responsibility and as an employer of choice, underlining its dedication to driving social impact. However, despite these forward-looking statements, Blackbaud cautions that future results may vary due to a range of factors, including economic conditions, integration of acquired companies, product implementation, and market competition.