Black & Veatch Appoints Ian Bramson as VP of Global Industrial Cybersecurity

Today, global engineering, construction, and consulting leader Black & Veatch announced the appointment of Ian Bramson as Vice President of Global Industrial Cybersecurity. Bramson's extensive 25-year background in cybersecurity, risk management, and digital transformation positions him perfectly to lead the company's newly established global industrial cybersecurity practice.

Leading the Charge in Industrial Cybersecurity

In this critical role, Bramson will oversee the strategy, commercialization, and growth of all integrated cybersecurity solutions and capabilities, ensuring the protection of diverse assets, data, people, and processes controlled by Operational Technology (OT) digital networks. With the rapid increase in digitization, automation, and connectivity of clients' operations, cybersecurity risks have expanded, making it a business necessity to protect operations and customer data from cyber attacks.

A Wealth of Experience

Bramson's impressive career in cybersecurity includes more than two decades of experience in risk management and digital transformation. He has worked closely with various industries, such as oil and gas, manufacturing, transportation, and power, helping them adopt and implement cybersecurity best practices.

A Strategic Move in a Digitally-Transforming World

The appointment of Bramson aligns with Black & Veatch's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to its clients in the face of increasingly complex cybersecurity challenges. With Bramson at the helm, the global industrial cybersecurity practice aims to address the growing cyber risks in today's interconnected world.

In a world where technology and humanity are increasingly intertwined, cybersecurity has become a crucial aspect of modern life. As digital networks continue to expand and evolve, the need for experienced professionals like Bramson to lead the charge in safeguarding these systems becomes ever more critical.

