BitOoda and Newmark Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize AI, Real Estate, and Crypto Sectors

GREENWICH, Conn.-- BitOoda, a leading digital investment bank, has announced a game-changing with commercial real estate giant Newmark. This collaboration aims to merge their profound expertise in AI, data centers, and bitcoin mining, promising to redefine service delivery in these fast-evolving sectors. BitOoda CEO Tim Kelly and Newmark Vice Chairmen JR McDonald and Michael Morris have expressed their enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting the blend of real estate acumen and tech innovation it brings to their clients.

Driving Innovation and Value

According to BitOoda CEO Tim Kelly, this alliance is set to propel innovation by integrating critical real estate services with cutting-edge technologies like AI and Zero Knowledge Proofs. Newmark's JR McDonald emphasizes the comprehensive platform this partnership will offer, merging decades of experience in data center acquisition with BitOoda's tech expertise. This union is poised to deliver unparalleled value and opportunities to clients, expanding services into the AI and Accelerated Compute markets.

Enhanced Client Services

Newmark's Data Center Capital Consulting group, formed in 2023, boasts a dominant $2B+ pipeline and is unrivaled in offering integrated, end-to-end services in the industry. With a team of seasoned investment, financing, leasing, and data center experts, the group provides customized solutions for a wide range of clients. This partnership is expected to further enhance these services, granting clients access to a broader array of mission-critical solutions.

A Partnership of Pioneers

BitOoda and Newmark are both recognized leaders in their respective fields, bringing a wealth of knowledge and innovation to this partnership. BitOoda's role as a regulated digital investment bank and financial services firm, combined with Newmark's global leadership in commercial real estate, sets the stage for a collaborative platform unlike any other. Together, they aim to address the evolving needs of clients across the real estate, AI, and cryptocurrency sectors, marking a significant leap forward in integrated digital and physical asset management.

As BitOoda and Newmark embark on this exciting journey, the potential for reshaping the landscape of real estate, AI, high-performance compute, and cryptocurrency is immense. This strategic alliance not only signifies a milestone for both firms but also for the industries they serve, promising to usher in a new era of innovation and client service excellence.