Bitdeer Technologies to Discuss Expansion Strategies in Virtual Fireside Chat

Bitdeer Technologies Group, a front-runner in the realms of blockchain and high-performance computing, has declared its participation in a forthcoming virtual fireside chat governed by H.C. Wainwright & Co. The event, slated for February 7, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET, will see Bitdeer's Chief Strategy Officer, Haris Basit, and Head of Capital Markets & Strategic Initiatives, Jeff LaBerge, participating as the key speakers.

Unveiling Bitdeer's Strategic Plans

The fireside chat is expected to delve into Bitdeer's Bitcoin mining operations, providing insights into the company's strategic expansion initiatives into high-performance computing and the burgeoning artificial intelligence sectors. The engagement aims to present an in-depth understanding of Bitdeer's commitment to supplying comprehensive computing solutions.

Invitation to the Virtual Fireside Chat

Interested participants are advised to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative to secure an invitation for the chat. Bitdeer has also arranged for a replay of the discussion to be made available on the Investor Relations page of its official website, ensuring accessibility for those who might miss the live session.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer Technologies Group is recognized as a global leader in blockchain and high-performance computing. The company operates datacenters in the United States, Norway, and Bhutan, offering a broad spectrum of computing solutions, including equipment procurement, logistics, datacenter construction, and equipment management. Bitdeer's operations also encompass advanced cloud services tailored for AI applications, underlining its dedication to a future-forward vision in computing.