en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Bitcoin Network Difficulty Peaks at Record 73.2 Trillion

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Bitcoin Network Difficulty Peaks at Record 73.2 Trillion

On January 5, 2024, the Bitcoin network difficulty metric, a key determinant of the computational challenge involved in mining a Bitcoin block, reached a record-breaking high of 73.2 trillion. This event, which transpired at 7:41 p.m. Eastern Time at block height 824,544, marks a 1.65% increase from the preceding level, following a significant 6.98% surge two weeks earlier. Primarily designed to maintain an average block time of approximately 10 minutes, these difficulty adjustments occur roughly every two weeks.

The higher the difficulty level, the lower the probability of mining a valid block. The difficulty target, currently pegged at 73.2 trillion, sets an upper limit on the hash of a block. For a block to be deemed valid, its hash must fall below this predefined value. Over the past year, this difficulty metric has been consistently setting new records, largely propelled by a rising network hashrate, which now stands at a staggering 545 exahash per second.

Hardware Advancements and Hashrate Growth

This hashrate escalation can be attributed to the deployment of more powerful and efficient mining hardware, primarily next-generation ASICs. Despite the increasing difficulty levels, the average block time has consistently been quicker than the targeted 10-minute interval. This has led to more frequent difficulty adjustments. In 2023 alone, the network’s hashrate increased by more than 300 EH/s, with numerous new ASIC units expected to be delivered in 2024. This suggests that the hashrate is poised for further growth.

However, the hash price, which represents the daily expected value per one petahash of hashing power, has decreased from $102.88 to $87.60. This reduction in the hash price, juxtaposed against the backdrop of an increasing difficulty level, presents an intriguing dynamic for Bitcoin miners. The next difficulty adjustment for the Bitcoin network is expected to occur around January 19, 2024.

The year 2024 is poised to be transformative for the cryptocurrency market, with several key developments, including the anticipated approval of a Bitcoin ETF, the fourth Bitcoin halving, and the U.S. elections, likely to significantly influence market dynamics. Coupled with the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rates, these developments could enhance the appeal of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, leading to increased market liquidity and stability.

0
BNN Newsroom Cryptocurrency Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
1 second ago
Margot Robbie Misses Acting Award as 'Barbie' Wins Big at Golden Globes
The 81st annual Golden Globes witnessed an unprecedented win for Greta Gerwig’s film ‘Barbie,’ which secured the first-ever award for ‘cinematic and box office achievement.’ Directed by a woman, the film smashed records, raking in over $1 billion at the global box office and earning multiple nominations across various award ceremonies. A Missed Win for
Margot Robbie Misses Acting Award as 'Barbie' Wins Big at Golden Globes
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
1 hour ago
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
2 hours ago
Middle East's Space Sector Set to Redefine Global Space Narrative, Predicts Euroconsult
Environmental Activists Target Tesla: A Paradox in the Fight for Sustainability?
24 mins ago
Environmental Activists Target Tesla: A Paradox in the Fight for Sustainability?
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
1 hour ago
Jennifer Lopez Sheds Light on Public's Fascination with Ben Affleck's Meme-Worthy Expressions
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
1 hour ago
Affordable Housing on the Rise in Cradley Heath: RKA Holdings Proposes New Development
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
24 seconds
Indian Opposition Bloc's Maze of Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
55 seconds
Beyond Tourism: Strengthening People-to-People Ties in Lakshadweep Amidst Diplomatic Tensions
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
57 seconds
Puntland State Electoral Body Unveils List of Presidential Candidates for 2024 Poll
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
5 mins
PET Scan Study Unveils Neurological Underpinnings of Coughing Reflexes
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
5 mins
Spanish Graphic Novel 'El abismo del olvido': A Journey into the Scars of Franco's Reprisals
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
5 mins
Zambia's Political Unrest: Mwenya Musenge Calls for Action Over Opposition Rally Ban
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
5 mins
Cholera Outbreak Claims 27 More Lives, Total Death Toll Reaches 222
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
8 mins
DRC Constitutional Court Gears Up to Hear Presidential Election Challenge
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
9 mins
ZESCO United's Unbeaten Run Ends with Surprise Loss to Prison Leopards
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
1 hour
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
5 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
7 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
7 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app