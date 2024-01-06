Bitcoin Network Difficulty Peaks at Record 73.2 Trillion

On January 5, 2024, the Bitcoin network difficulty metric, a key determinant of the computational challenge involved in mining a Bitcoin block, reached a record-breaking high of 73.2 trillion. This event, which transpired at 7:41 p.m. Eastern Time at block height 824,544, marks a 1.65% increase from the preceding level, following a significant 6.98% surge two weeks earlier. Primarily designed to maintain an average block time of approximately 10 minutes, these difficulty adjustments occur roughly every two weeks.

The higher the difficulty level, the lower the probability of mining a valid block. The difficulty target, currently pegged at 73.2 trillion, sets an upper limit on the hash of a block. For a block to be deemed valid, its hash must fall below this predefined value. Over the past year, this difficulty metric has been consistently setting new records, largely propelled by a rising network hashrate, which now stands at a staggering 545 exahash per second.

Hardware Advancements and Hashrate Growth

This hashrate escalation can be attributed to the deployment of more powerful and efficient mining hardware, primarily next-generation ASICs. Despite the increasing difficulty levels, the average block time has consistently been quicker than the targeted 10-minute interval. This has led to more frequent difficulty adjustments. In 2023 alone, the network’s hashrate increased by more than 300 EH/s, with numerous new ASIC units expected to be delivered in 2024. This suggests that the hashrate is poised for further growth.

However, the hash price, which represents the daily expected value per one petahash of hashing power, has decreased from $102.88 to $87.60. This reduction in the hash price, juxtaposed against the backdrop of an increasing difficulty level, presents an intriguing dynamic for Bitcoin miners. The next difficulty adjustment for the Bitcoin network is expected to occur around January 19, 2024.

The year 2024 is poised to be transformative for the cryptocurrency market, with several key developments, including the anticipated approval of a Bitcoin ETF, the fourth Bitcoin halving, and the U.S. elections, likely to significantly influence market dynamics. Coupled with the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance on interest rates, these developments could enhance the appeal of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, leading to increased market liquidity and stability.