Bitcoin Community Rallies Behind CTV and LNHANCE Upgrades: Reuben Profile Pictures Signal Support

Members of the Bitcoin community have recently embraced a unique trend to signal their support for the new Bitcoin upgrade proposals, CTV (CheckTemplateVerify) and LNHANCE. This trend involves changing profile pictures to an image of a Reuben sandwich or using the "🥖" emoji. The quirky trend has turned the community's attention towards these proposals, emphasizing their potential to enhance Bitcoin's flexibility and programmability, and possibly resolving scaling issues.

The Journey of CTV and LNHANCE Proposals

CTV, brainchild of Jeremy Rubin, and LNHANCE, proposed by Brandon Black, have stirred considerable interest within the Bitcoin community. However, the path to activation has been anything but smooth. CTV's activation attempt in April 2022 via a speedy trial method was contentious and ultimately abandoned due to lack of consensus. The community is now gravitating towards alternative activation methods without a speedy trial, such as BIP8 and BIP9.

BIP8 and BIP9: Alternative Activation Methods

These methods operate based on time or block height to determine activation success. Notably, they can include a 'lockinontimeout' parameter, a feature that can enforce the upgrade if necessary. This approach provides a safety net for the proposals, ensuring their implementation in the event of a divided community.

Building Consensus: Rubin's Reubens and Community Discussions

The Bitcoin community is currently engaged in intense discussions to gauge consensus for these proposals. The Reuben profile pictures, initiated by Rubin, serve as a humorous yet impactful social signal of support for the upgrades. This light-hearted approach to building consensus has added a fun element to the otherwise technical discussions, showcasing the unique culture of the Bitcoin community.

A bounty has been put forth for proof of concept or bug detection related to CTV, encouraging active participation from the community. Moreover, individuals and businesses are being urged to express their opinions and signal their support on utxos.org/signals, further fostering an open dialogue on the upgrades.