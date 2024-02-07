Biopesticides Market to Surge, Reaching $33.6 Billion by 2031, Says Report

A recent report by Allied Market Research unveils an impressive surge in the biopesticides market, with the market value escalating from $7,012.70 million in 2020 to a projected $33,638.90 million by 2031. This signifies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Advertisment

Biopesticides: An Emerging Solution for Pest Management

Biopesticides, encompassing microbial and biochemical pesticides, are witnessing growing demand due to their competitive pricing, efficiency, and alignment with regulatory and market-imposed prerequisites for pest management. These biopesticides are exempt from maximum residue limits applied to synthetic pesticides and deter the development of resistance in pests. They form a critical part of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) programs that amalgamate biological controls, cultural practices, and chemical management to keep pest populations under control.

Driving Factors and Market Segmentation

Advertisment

The uptake of biopesticides is spurred by their environmental safety and the dwindling availability of synthetic pesticides, a result of new legislation and resistance developments in pests. The biopesticides market is dissected based on product type, formulation, crop type, and region. Asia-Pacific proudly holds the largest revenue share, with North America projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Emerging Markets and Sustainable Agriculture

The report accentuates the potential for substantial growth in emerging markets like Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, and underscores the significance of biopesticides in realizing sustainable agriculture. The rise of biopesticides as a sustainable and eco-friendly solution for pest control highlights the diverse array of solutions on offer, the commitment to environmental responsibility, and the role of innovation in shaping the future of agriculture.