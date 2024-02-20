Bioforum Takes Over Abond's Clinical Trial Services, Paving the Way for Enhanced Global Biopharmaceutical Research

In a significant move that promises to reshape the landscape of global biopharmaceutical research, Bioforum, the esteemed contract research organization (CRO) known in the industry as the Data Masters, has taken over the reins from Abond CRO Inc. This move came about following Abond's cessation of operations in December 2023. The transition ensures the continued provision of cutting-edge statistical analysis and data management support services to Abond's global clientele, comprising biopharmaceutical and medical device firms.

Seamless Transition and Enhanced Clinical Trial Efficiency

Key to this transition is the smooth transfer of Abond's clients to Bioforum, which introduces them to a new level of clinical trial efficiency. Several US-based biotechs, alongside long-term clients of Abond, have already transitioned to Bioforum's services. These former Abond clients now have the opportunity to utilize Bioforum's advanced data management and statistical analysis solutions, further enhancing their clinical trial processes.

Introducing Bioforum's Technology-Enabled Solutions

Bioforum's portfolio includes innovative technology-enabled solutions that are set to revolutionize clinical trial data processes. These include BioGrid for visual analytics, JetConvert for SDTM conversation, and Validify for risk analysis and validation. These tools aim to streamline the trial process, cutting down on inefficiencies and accelerating the development and approval of new medical treatments.

Former Abond Executives Join the Bioforum Team

In addition to the transition of clients, Bioforum has also welcomed key former Abond executives and experts to their team. These new additions bring with them a wealth of expertise in statistical consulting and adaptive clinical trial design, further strengthening Bioforum's position as a leader in the field. The combined experience of the Bioforum and former Abond teams promises to provide an unparalleled level of professional expertise and business continuity to clients.

Amir Malka, CEO of Bioforum, has expressed his company's commitment to enhancing research stakeholder experiences and accelerating clinical trials by streamlining processes and addressing inefficiencies. Phil Doren, former CEO of Abond, has expressed his confidence in Bioforum's capabilities, stating that the transition will continue to provide value and support to Abond's clients. As the new torchbearer, Bioforum aims to innovate data processes for clinical trials, supporting study sponsors from FDA submissions right through to medical writing, with a focus on optimizing trials and accelerating new medical treatments for patients.