Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp Achieves Record-Breaking Revenues and Advances Drought-Tolerant Technology

In a resounding testament to the power of innovation and resilience, Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp has announced record-breaking revenues for the fiscal second quarter of 2024. The fully-integrated provider of crop productivity technologies reported revenues of $140 million, marking a significant 49% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

A Harvest of Success

The company's net income also saw an impressive eightfold improvement, while adjusted EBITDA reached $24.1 million, reflecting a 134% increase compared to the year-ago period. This robust financial performance can be attributed to Bioceres' innovative product portfolio, the secular growth drivers in the agricultural biotechnology industry, and the strong execution by its commercial teams.

"Our strong performance in Q2 2024 is a reflection of our commitment to driving sustainable agriculture through cutting-edge technologies," said Federico Trucco, CEO of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. "We are proud of the progress we have made and remain dedicated to expanding our global market presence."

HB4: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Drought

Bioceres has also made significant strides in its HB4 drought-tolerant seed technology program, aiming to achieve drought-tolerant soybean and wheat crops. The company completed last season's wheat harvest and has secured sufficient inventories to meet its fiscal year guidance.

In a major milestone, Bioceres received a new patent from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for the HB4 soy technology. This new patent extends protection for the seeds until 2042, providing a solid foundation for the company's continued growth and innovation.

"The new patent for our HB4 soy technology is a significant achievement for Bioceres," said Trucco. "This recognition underscores our commitment to developing sustainable solutions that address the pressing challenges of climate change and food security."

Expanding Global Market Share

Beyond the biotech platform, Bioceres continues to expand its global market share in soybean inoculants and commercial presence in various countries. The company's digital solutions are also gaining traction, providing farmers with data-driven insights to optimize crop yields and reduce environmental impact.

As Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp continues to break new ground in the agricultural biotechnology industry, its commitment to sustainable agriculture and innovation remains unwavering. With its strong financial performance, groundbreaking technologies, and expanding global presence, the company is poised to shape the future of farming for generations to come.

