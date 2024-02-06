Binance Lists Gaming Token Ronin Amid Market Surge

Marking a significant milestone in the burgeoning sphere of blockchain gaming, Binance, a global leader in cryptocurrency exchange, has officially listed Ronin (RON)—an Ethereum-based gaming token linked to the popular game Axie Infinity. This development follows a remarkable surge in the value of RON, which has soared by over 108% in the past month.

Ronin's Trading Debut on Binance

Binance has introduced multiple spot trading pairs for RON, including RONIN/BTC, RONIN/USDT, RONIN/FDUSD, and RONIN/TRY. Trading kicked off on February 5, with full withdrawal functionality coming into play from February 6. The value of RON has indeed experienced significant growth, hitting a peak at $3.50. However, it retraced slightly to $2.87 at the time of writing.

Ronin: Gaming on the Blockchain

Ronin, an EVM-compatible blockchain developed by Sky Mavis, was specifically designed for Web3 gaming. Despite experiencing a security breach in March 2022, resulting in a $600 million loss, the platform has successfully bounced back. Binance played a key role in compensating affected users, further underscoring the exchange's commitment to ensuring a secure trading environment.

The Future of Ronin and Blockchain Gaming

According to data from Nansen, there has been a whopping 368% increase in active addresses on Ronin as of November 2023, clearly highlighting the platform's growing popularity. In its bid to foster blockchain gaming and NFT adoption, Ronin has integrated with Binance Pay and has also partnered with Impossible Finance for Web3 game launch infrastructure. The listing of RON on Binance not only provides a significant boost to Ronin but also underlines the increasing relevance and potential of blockchain gaming within the crypto sector.