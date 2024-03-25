Big Tech Faces Historic Crackdown: Apple, Google at Risk of Breakup Over Antitrust Concerns

Big Tech is confronting its most significant challenge in years as antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic intensify their scrutiny of alleged anti-competitive behaviors, which could lead to orders to break up industry giants like Apple and Alphabet's Google, marking a groundbreaking development for the sector. This move could inspire watchdogs around the world to follow suit, given the growing number of antitrust probes in various countries following the opening of EU and U.S. cases. Since AT&T was broken up exactly 40 years ago, no company has faced the possibility of a regulator-led breakup in the U.S. until now. Google has expressed disagreement with the EU's accusations, while Apple has criticized the U.S. lawsuit as factually and legally erroneous.

Regulatory Actions and Antitrust Allegations

Regulators allege that companies such as Apple and Google have built impenetrable ecosystems around their products, making it difficult for customers to switch to rival services, hence the term "walled gardens." The U.S Department of Justice recently warned Apple, a $2.7 trillion company, that a breakup order is not off the table to restore competition after it, alongside 15 states, sued the iPhone maker for monopolizing the smartphone market, stifling rivals, and inflating prices. Concurrently, Big Tech faces mounting threats in Europe, with potential investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA) that could lead to fines and breakup orders for repeated breaches.

Historical Context and Potential Outcomes

The antitrust landscape has been reshaped by previous cases, notably the 1984 breakup of AT&T. This historical precedent underscores the seriousness of current regulatory actions against Big Tech. While it is uncertain whether regulators will ultimately issue a breakup order, the cases against Apple and Google could take years to conclude. Legal experts suggest that the case against Apple, drawing parallels to the 1998 case against Microsoft, presents unique challenges given the evolved tech landscape and Apple's integrated ecosystem.

Implications for Big Tech and Market Competition

The potential breakup of giants like Apple and Google could have profound implications for the tech industry, affecting revenue streams, innovation, and consumer choice. Structural remedies, such as divestitures, will be debated in courts, with past experiences indicating the complexity and legal challenges involved. Regardless of the outcome, these antitrust actions signal a significant shift towards ensuring open and fair markets, fostering greater competition and innovation in the tech sector.