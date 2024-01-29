Biden Administration Proposes Stringent Rules for US Cloud Providers, Targeting Foreign AI Development

The Biden administration is set to release a proposal urging cloud services providers, including giants like Amazon.com and Microsoft Corp., to actively investigate and disclose foreign clients involved in developing artificial intelligence applications on their platforms.

The proposal, scheduled for release Monday, requires firms to reveal foreign customers' names and IP addresses, with Amazon and its peers expected to create a budget for collecting these details and report any suspicious activity.

Impact on Cloud Services and Chinese Firms

If implemented, these requirements could become a formidable tool for Washington to restrict Chinese firms' access to crucial data centers and servers essential for training and hosting AI.

The proposal places the responsibility of collecting, storing, and analyzing customer data on the shoulders of cloud services providers, resembling strict "know-your-customer" rules prevalent in the financial industry. US cloud providers express concerns that restrictions on their activities without comparable measures by allied countries might put American firms at a disadvantage.

National Security Concerns and Focus on AI

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized that the proposal is part of an effort to eradicate national security threats posed by AI development, with a particular focus on firms from China. The Biden administration aims to limit Chinese firms' ability to develop AI with potential military capabilities, considering the risk of such technologies falling into the hands of non-state actors or entities that aren't allied with the US.

The Path Forward and Industry Response

President Joe Biden, in October, directed the Commerce Department to mandate disclosures to detect foreign actors engaging in "malicious cyber-enabled activities" through AI. The proposal is open for public comments until April 29, with the Commerce Department considering exceptions to the identification rules for the foreign subsidiaries of US cloud providers. Major players like Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are yet to respond to the proposed rules.