Beyond ONE and NTT DATA Forge Path to Innovation with SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud Implementation

In an era where digital transformation dictates the pace of business evolution, Beyond ONE, a trailblazer in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sector, has embarked on a strategic partnership with NTT DATA Business Solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine operational efficiency and customer experience within the digital services landscape, leveraging the power of RISE with SAP®, SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud. At the heart of this partnership lies a shared vision to harness the latest in digital innovation to address the intricate challenges of managing sprawling operations, ensuring compliance across jurisdictions, and optimizing network performance in a rapidly evolving global market.

Advertisment

Driving Digital Transformation

Beyond ONE's mission to deliver hyper-customized digital experiences that revolutionize consumer interactions with digital ecosystems finds a robust ally in NTT DATA Business Solutions. Together, they are poised to implement SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud modules, encompassing Asset Management, Finance, Human Resources, and Supply Chain. This digital overhaul is not merely a technological upgrade but a strategic maneuver designed to streamline business processes, enhance decision-making with real-time data, and minimize manual interventions. The expected outcomes? Improved service quality, quicker response times, more personalized offers, and access to cutting-edge services for Beyond ONE's clientele.

Meeting the Challenges Head-On

Advertisment

The telecommunications sector is notorious for its complex operations and stringent regulatory demands, especially across diverse regions such as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Latin America. Beyond ONE, with its focus on creating inclusive, vibrant, and interconnected digital experiences, faces the daunting task of navigating these challenges while pursuing ambitious growth targets. The implementation of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud is a strategic step toward tackling these issues, promising a significant boost in operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. Dr. Bahri Danış, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions MENA, and Manuel Etter, Group CFO of Beyond ONE, along with Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director at SAP UAE, underscore the strategic importance of this project in achieving their lofty business objectives.

Looking Ahead: A Vision for the Future

As the Go-Live date at the end of the second quarter draws near, anticipation builds around the transformative potential of this partnership. Beyond enhancing operational efficiencies and customer experiences, this collaboration is a testament to the power of strategic alliances in navigating the complex digital landscape of the 21st century. It marks a significant milestone in Beyond ONE's journey towards disrupting traditional digital service paradigms in high-growth markets. With the support of SAP, the partnership is well-equipped to leverage digital innovations to not only meet the current demands of the telecommunications sector but also to anticipate and shape its future.

In conclusion, the strategic partnership between Beyond ONE and NTT DATA Business Solutions, underpinned by the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Public Cloud, is poised to set a new benchmark in operational excellence and customer satisfaction in the telecommunications industry. By addressing the core challenges of complex operations, regulatory compliance, and network optimization, this collaboration is not just about technological advancement—it's about reshaping the digital service landscape to create more inclusive, colorful, and connected experiences for consumers worldwide.