Bethesda Rolls Out Starfield Beta Patch 1.10.30: New Features and Fixes Revealed

Bethesda has just unveiled a new beta patch for Starfield, marking a significant update with Title Update 1.10.30. This patch introduces a variety of new features and quality-of-life improvements, signaling Bethesda's ongoing commitment to refining the gaming experience. From enhanced character expressions to smoother ship UI performance, this update addresses several community requests and longstanding issues.

New Poses, Expressions, and Gameplay Enhancements

One of the standout features of Title Update 1.10.30 is the addition of new poses and expressions for both the player character and companions, enriching the role-playing experience. Furthermore, the update introduces support for adjusting the Field of View (FOV) in third-person ship view, a highly requested feature by the community. Another notable inclusion is the autosave functionality when fast-traveling from a planet's surface to orbit, enhancing player convenience and game safety. Additionally, PC players can now enjoy an Anisotropic Filtering setting, allowing for sharper textures and a more visually pleasing experience.

UI Improvements and Quality-of-Life Changes

Bethesda has also focused on improving the Ship UI, ensuring smoother performance at higher frame rates. This fix comes as a relief to many players who have voiced their concerns since November 2023. Moreover, Patch 1.10.30 removes the digipick cost for using Undo during the Security mini-game and allows players to open doors and harvest resources with the scanner opened. Another practical update is the ability to set a course on an inactive quest, automatically making it the active quest, streamlining the gameplay experience.

Performance and Community Feedback

While the update introduces several new features and fixes, it appears not to significantly impact overall game performance. According to tests conducted by YouTube's 'MxBenchmarkPC', there is only a minor 1-3fps difference between Update 1.9.67 and the new 1.10.30. Despite this, the community has expressed appreciation for Bethesda's responsiveness to feedback and dedication to improving Starfield. As the game continues to receive updates, it's clear Bethesda is listening to its players and making strides to enhance the overall experience.

As Bethesda continues to refine Starfield, this latest beta patch is a testament to the developer's commitment to its community and the ongoing improvement of the game. With a focus on both new features and quality-of-life improvements, Title Update 1.10.30 addresses key player concerns while paving the way for a more immersive and enjoyable gaming experience. As we look forward to future updates, it's evident that Bethesda's dedication to Starfield remains unwavering, ensuring the game's evolution continues to captivate and engage its audience.