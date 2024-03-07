Best Buy Slashes Prices on Greenworks Pressure Washer and Outdoor Combo Kits, Exclusive Discounts for Members

Best Buy is currently offering an unbeatable deal on the Greenworks 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer Combo Kit, marked down to $129.99 shipped, with an additional discount for My Best Buy members bringing it to an even more attractive $110. This represents a significant 41% savings from its original $220 price tag, making it an exceptional value, especially considering this model's unique features and the inclusion of a wheeled frame, exclusive to Best Buy. Greenworks' own website lists a newer model at $150, but it lacks some features found in Best Buy’s offering, further highlighting the deal's uniqueness.

Advertisment

Unmatched Cleaning Performance

Designed for efficiency and ease of use, the Greenworks GPW1900 pressure washer boasts a potent 1,900 PSI at a 1.2 GPM flow rate, packed in a more portable form than its competitors. The kit comes complete with several attachments, including a surface cleaner attachment and four different nozzle sizes, offering a versatile cleaning solution for removing winter grime from various surfaces around your home. Its Total Stop System is a standout feature, automatically shutting off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving energy, extending the pump’s life, and reducing your utility bills.

More Deals for Outdoor Enthusiasts

Advertisment

In addition to the pressure washer combo, Best Buy is also tempting outdoor enthusiasts with a deal on the Greenworks 80V 21-inch Lawn Mower, 13-inch String Trimmer, and 730 Leaf Blower Combo, priced at $699.99 shipped. My Best Buy members can enjoy an extra $100 off, bringing the price down to $600. The combo includes a high-performance lawn mower with a brushless motor, a powerful leaf blower, and a versatile string trimmer, all designed to make yard maintenance effortless and efficient. The package offers significant savings and is an excellent investment for those looking to upgrade their outdoor tool collection.

Expanding Your Green Toolbox

For those interested in further expanding their collection of green tools, Best Buy's ongoing deals extend to other products such as the EGO Power+ 56V Cordless Electric String Trimmer and the EGO Power+ 56V Self-Propelled Cordless Electric Lawn Mower. Each offers exceptional value, especially when considering the additional batteries included in these packages. Shoppers are encouraged to visit Best Buy’s Green Deals hub to stay updated on the latest discounts on electric tools, EVs, power stations, and more, ensuring they don’t miss out on future savings.

This series of promotions from Best Buy not only underscores the retailer's commitment to offering high-quality, eco-friendly solutions at competitive prices but also highlights the growing consumer interest in sustainable home and garden care products. As the season for spring cleaning approaches, these deals provide a timely opportunity for homeowners to upgrade their outdoor maintenance gear with powerful, energy-efficient tools.