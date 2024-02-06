Best Buy Flash Sale: 'Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales' Hits All-Time Low Price

In a remarkable move, Best Buy has rolled out a 24-hour flash sale, treating gamers with a significant discount on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) game 'Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales'. The game, previously tagged at a regular price of $49.99, is now available for an unbeatable $19.99. This jaw-dropping $30 price slash drags the game back to its all-time low price, a deal that was previously only witnessed during the last Black Friday sales.

The Spider-Man Series: A Glimpse

'Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales' is renowned for its more concise experience compared to its predecessor but has received critical acclaim for its depiction of the New York superhero. For those who are new to the Spider-Man series on PS5, the Ultimate Edition is suggested. This edition includes both 'Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales' and a remastered version of the original Spider-Man game.

Walmart Joins the Discount Bandwagon

Notably, this bundle is also up for grabs at a discounted price at Walmart, priced at $38.52. While the price is slightly lower than Best Buy's offering, it does not break the record low. It’s important to note that these PS5 deals are time-sensitive and will expire at midnight on the day of the sale.

The Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales Impact

'Marvel Spider-Man: Miles Morales' has made its mark for showcasing the PS5's advanced graphics at launch and providing an engaging, albeit shorter gameplay experience. The game introduces new characters that appear in the sequel and enriches the storyline of Miles Morales. For ardent fans of the Spider-Man series who haven't played the second installment, this game is considered essential for a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing narrative.