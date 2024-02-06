Beni Launches iOS App to Revolutionize Second-Hand Fashion Shopping

In an effort to promote the growth of second-hand fashion shopping, browser extension Beni launches its new iOS app, unveiling advanced features that streamline the hunt for resale items. The newly revealed application, available from February 6, aims to make the acquisition of second-hand items as effortless as buying new, by showcasing pertinent resale alternatives to its users.

Unparalleled Access to Resale Deals

Beni's CEO, Sarah Pinner, shed light on the company's collaborations with a variety of resale platforms including Poshmark, ThredUp, Grailed, Kidsy, Out&Back, and brand-owned programs like Patagonia's WornWear. These alliances, she stated, offer users unparalleled access to resale deals. From its inception in 2021, Beni has successfully forged partnerships with over 50 companies, incorporating nearly 80% of all online resale listings into its expansive database.

Revolutionizing the Secondhand Shopping Experience

Amid raising $4 million from multiple venture capital firms in seed funding, Beni is focused on enhancing the second-hand shopping experience. The new app's features include Beni Search, Beni Alerts, a Save for Later function, and a Referral Program. These features are designed to revolutionize the way consumers shop for second-hand items, making it easier than ever to find unique and affordable pieces.

Supporting the Resale Market Growth

The launch of Beni's new app and features are not just about making second-hand shopping convenient. It's an initiative that supports the burgeoning resale market, projected to witness significant growth by 2027. This growth is expected to be driven largely by new resale consumers, showing a shift in consumer behavior towards more sustainable shopping practices. Beni's efforts are part of a wider movement to foster circularity in fashion and diminish the impact of fast fashion, affirming the company's commitment to sustainability.