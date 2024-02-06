Bengaluru Welcomes First Driverless Train, Marks New Era in Public Transportation

Bengaluru, a bustling city in southern India, marked a significant milestone in its public transportation sector with the arrival of its first-ever driverless train. The shipment, containing six coaches, each weighing 38.7 Metric Tonnes, arrived at the Chennai port from Shanghai on Tuesday. After customs proceedings, the train will be transported by road to the Hebbagodi depot in Bengaluru.

Manufactured by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Limited

The coaches were manufactured by CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Limited, a Chinese-owned company. They are intended for trial runs on the R V Road-Bommasandra Line of the Bengaluru metro. This particular metro line has been completed but was awaiting the delivery of rolling stock to commence operations. The train was transported via the MV Spring Mota vessel and is a major step towards the modernization of Bengaluru's public transportation system.

Challenges and Delays

The arrival of the driverless train was not without its share of delays and challenges. Supply chain issues and other factors contributed to the postponement of the train's arrival. However, with a partnership forged with Titagarh Rail, it is expected that all 216 coaches required for the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be delivered by March 2025.

Future of Public Transportation in Bengaluru

The R.V. Road – Bommasandra elevated line, where the driverless train will run, is expected to become operational within the next six months. The primary reason for the delay in starting operations on the line was due to the delay in the delivery of metro coaches by the Chinese company. The arrival of the driverless train signals a new era in Bengaluru's public transportation sector, demonstrating the city's commitment to integrating advanced technology for the benefit of its residents.