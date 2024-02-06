Bell and Amazon Unite to Bring Crave to Prime Video in Canada

In a significant development, Bell has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon, enabling Crave, its premier streaming service, to be accessible via Amazon's Prime Video platform in Canada. This integration marks a crucial step in expanding Crave's reach, and by extension, its content, which includes exclusive Canadian streaming rights to popular HBO shows such as 'The Last of Us', 'Succession', and 'The White Lotus'.

Crave: A Potent Addition to Prime Video

Crave's addition to Prime Video is not just another feather in the cap for Amazon, but a significant enhancement to its Canadian content library. Besides its trove of HBO content, Crave brings with it beloved series like 'Friends' and 'The Office', as well as Canadian originals like 'Letterkenny' and 'Shoresy'.

Subscription Details and Availability

Only Crave's Premium membership, which is ad-free and recently experienced a price increase to $22 per month, will be available for subscription via Prime Video Channels. Crave's other two subscription tiers, which include ads, will continue to be exclusively available for direct purchase from Crave. Although Bell has yet to announce a specific launch date for Crave on Prime Video, they have assured consumers that it will be available soon.

Potential Impact on Streaming Quality

This partnership raises pertinent questions about whether streaming quality for Crave will improve when accessed via Prime Video. In the past, Crave has faced criticism for lower bitrates and service outages on Bell's platforms during high-demand periods for shows like 'Game of Thrones', 'House of the Dragon', and 'The Last of Us'. As Bell and Amazon endeavour to reach as many Canadians as possible on the device and service of their choice, the stability and quality of the streaming experience will undoubtedly be under scrutiny.