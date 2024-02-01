Bel Unveils 0ZAF Series: A New Range of Surface Mount PTC Resettable Fuses

Bel has launched the 0ZAF series, a unique range of surface mount PTC resettable fuses, in a bid to enhance its product offerings. These fuses, unlike their predecessors, come in a compact 2920 chip size, capable of handling a maximum voltage of up to 240V AC. Their design caters to a diverse temperature range, functioning efficiently from -40C to 85C. The 0ZAF series, expected to be available for distribution shortly, offers operational hold currents ranging between 50mA to 160mA.

Diverse Applications and Competitive Edge

The potential application of these fuses extends across a wide spectrum, including industrial controls, lighting ballasts, loudspeakers, medical equipment, motors, fans, and blowers, security and fire alarm systems, test and measurement equipment, USB hubs, ports and peripherals, intelligent appliances, and robotic machines. The 0ZAF series' compact size and performance capabilities are anticipated to provide Bel a competitive edge in the market.

Compliance with Regulatory Standards

Significantly, the 0ZAF series complies with the EU Directive 2011/65/EU and the amending directive 2015/863, thus meeting certain regulatory standards. Furthermore, their AEC-Q Compliance signifies their suitability for automotive applications, expanding their utility across sectors.

Efficient Design and Production

Bel's 0ZAF series is designed to protect against electrical overload and short circuits in various applications in the IoT, industrial, and medical sectors. Their soldered surface mount design not only enhances cost-efficiency for PC mount assembly but also expedites design and production timelines by eliminating the need for through-hole mounting.