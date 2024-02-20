be quiet! Unveils White Variants of Dark Base Pro 901 and 701 PC Cases, Merging Style with Performance

In a bold move that marries aesthetics with high performance, German manufacturer be quiet! has announced the launch of white versions for two of its most esteemed PC cases, the Dark Base Pro 901 White and the Dark Base 701 White. This recent expansion not only enhances the visual appeal of their product lineup but also maintains the exceptional quality and functionality synonymous with the brand. Starting March 5th, enthusiasts can upgrade their setups with these pristine cases, designed to cater to both the aesthetic and functional needs of advanced PC builds.

Introducing Elegance to Performance

The Dark Base Pro 901 White stands out as a pinnacle of versatility and design, offering unmatched flexibility for hardware support. It accommodates E-ATX motherboards and features up to 495mm of GPU clearance, ensuring compatibility with high-end components. Additionally, with 190mm of CPU cooler clearance and multiple drive bay slots, it caters to extensive storage needs. The case is equipped with three 140mm white fans and supports up to a 420mm radiator, emphasizing its commitment to both silence and performance. The inclusion of interchangeable panels and detachable brackets simplifies the installation of radiators and fans, further showcasing its user-friendly design.

The Dark Base 701 White, although slightly smaller, follows closely in its counterpart's footsteps with similar support for E-ATX motherboards and up to 415mm of GPU clearance. It also features three 140mm white fans and supports up to a 360mm radiator. The high airflow design, facilitated by fully perforated mesh panels, makes it an ideal choice for high-end systems that demand superior cooling.

Enhanced Features for the Enthusiast

Both models retain the core features that have defined the Dark Base series, including support for inverted layouts, superior airflow, subtle ARGB lighting, and a user-friendly design. The Silent Wings 4 White 140 mm PWM fans pre-installed in the Dark Base Pro 901 White model underscore be quiet!'s dedication to combining performance with minimal noise, ensuring an optimal environment for work or play. Moreover, these cases come with a 3-year warranty, affirming the manufacturer's confidence in their durability and performance.

Accessibility is further enhanced with compatibility for additional accessories like the decoupled HDD Cage 2 and the Riser Cable for PCIe 4.0 cards, available in white to match the cases. These accessories, set to be available from April 2nd, allow users to customize their setups further and maintain a cohesive aesthetic.

Pricing and Availability

The Dark Base Pro 901 White is priced at approximately $299.90, and the Dark Base 701 White at $239.90, reflecting their premium features and build quality. This strategic pricing positions them as attractive options for enthusiasts looking to invest in a case that offers both style and functionality. The addition of white variants to the be quiet! lineup is a testament to the brand's commitment to meeting the evolving preferences of the PC building community, offering them more choices to customize their setups.

With the launch set for March 5th, these cases represent the next step in PC case design, blending aesthetics with performance. For builders seeking to make a visual statement without compromising on quality or functionality, the Dark Base Pro 901 White and Dark Base 701 White are poised to become the new benchmarks in the industry.