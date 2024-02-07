Be Lucent's Prism: Elegance Meets Functionality in Electric Toothbrushes

Be Lucent's Prism, an electric toothbrush that harmoniously combines elegance and functionality, is causing waves in the oral hygiene industry. With a sleek design and a variety of features, this toothbrush stands out for its three brushing modes, pressure sensor, and extended battery life facilitated by USB charging.

Advertisment

Aesthetics and Design

The Prism is not just a toothbrush, it's a statement of style. Its green to white ombre design is aesthetically pleasing, positioning it as a product of choice for consumers who value both utility and appearance. Comparable in size and weight to an Oral-B iO, it is comfortable to hold, thanks to its grippy, silicone finish, ensuring a firm grip even in wet conditions. The well-crafted toothbrush heads, adorned with a tongue scraper, further enhance its appeal, although the charging dock's novelty and lack of stability have garnered some criticism.

Functionality and Performance

Advertisment

The Prism is a marvel in terms of functionality. Equipped with a single-button operation, it's easy to navigate through the different modes. The hidden LED screen is a clever inclusion, allowing the user to track their brushing mode, timer, and battery indicator. With a battery life that stretches between 60 to 90 days and a charging time of eight hours, it's a reliable companion for those on the go. The brush operates at a vibration rate of 24,000 to 27,600 times per minute, providing a gentle yet effective clean. The pressure sensor, though noted to be less sensitive, adds a layer of protection for your gums.

Availability and Price

Exclusively available on the Be Lucent website, the Prism's pricing is competitive, making it a good value, especially for UK consumers. Despite some minor design flaws, the Prism electric toothbrush comes highly recommended for those seeking a gentler brushing experience, without compromising on efficiency.