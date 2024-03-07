BBVA and Cisco Forge Ahead: A Five-Year Strategic Alliance to Revolutionize Digital Banking

In a landmark move on March 7, 2024, Cisco and BBVA announced a deepening of their strategic alliance with the signing of a Strategic Whole Portfolio Agreement (WPA). This five-year deal, the first of its kind for a financial services institution in EMEA with Cisco, marks a significant leap towards integrating continuous innovation into BBVA's daily operations, enhancing its speed, agility, and digital financial service offerings across Europe and Latin America.

Strategic Digital Partnership

Since 2016, BBVA and Cisco have worked hand in hand to pioneer the bank of the future, focusing on customer-centric digital transformation. The partnership has leveraged technology across collaboration, networking, data center, and security to position BBVA at the forefront of financial services innovation. With the new agreement, BBVA consolidates 3,000 individual contracts into a single streamlined arrangement, significantly boosting global IT operation efficiency and gaining access to the latest AI-driven innovations from Cisco.

Enhancing Global Operations and Customer Experience

Key figures such as José Luis Elechiguerra, Global Head of Engineering at BBVA, highlight the partnership's evolution from a supplier-customer relationship to a collaborative innovation effort. This strategic alignment is set to deliver not only current technological advancements but also future Cisco developments directly into the hands of BBVA employees and premises worldwide. Oliver Tuszik, President of Cisco's EMEA region, emphasizes the mutual commitment to leveraging the whole portfolio of Cisco, including AI innovations, to accelerate BBVA's transformation, putting customer experience at the center.

Implications for the Future of Banking

This strategic alliance between BBVA and Cisco represents more than just an operational efficiency upgrade; it is a significant step towards redefining the future of digital banking globally. By streamlining their IT operations and adopting the latest in technological innovations, BBVA is poised to enhance its service offerings, providing a more agile, secure, and customer-friendly banking experience. This partnership underscores the growing trend of digital transformation in the financial services industry, highlighting the importance of innovation and strategic alliances in staying competitive in today's rapidly evolving digital landscape.