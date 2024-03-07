Basingstoke's Thermo Fisher Expands with £35m Investment, Boosting Local Economy and Job Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology services company, recently invested £35 million in its Basingstoke facility, signaling a significant boost to the local economy and job market. The investment was made to expand the company's manufacturing operations in microbiology, with the expansion tour being led by Dame Maria, the town's MP. This move not only secures existing jobs but also introduces higher-level positions requiring more technical skills.

Advertisment

Significant Investment in Local Economy

The substantial investment by Thermo Fisher Scientific in its Wade Road facility underlines the company's commitment to Basingstoke, known for its vibrant economy and as a burgeoning hub for Technology and Life Sciences. This expansion is anticipated to have a profound impact on the local job market, attracting higher-skilled labor and reinforcing Basingstoke's status as a desirable location for leading industries. Dame Maria highlighted the importance of such investments, which bolster the town's economic strength and its appeal to innovative businesses.

Thermo Fisher's Growing Footprint in Basingstoke

Advertisment

With a history dating back to 1975, Thermo Fisher's Basingstoke site has been a pivotal part of the community, providing employment and contributing to the local economy. The recent £35 million investment is part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its global reach and efficiency. In 2020, a new distribution warehouse was opened, enabling the company to export its products to over 75 countries, further solidifying its position as a global leader in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology services industry.

Future Prospects and Community Impact

The expansion of Thermo Fisher's facilities not only underscores the company's growth ambitions but also signals a positive outlook for Basingstoke's economic and employment landscape. As one of the town's largest employers, Thermo Fisher plays a crucial role in driving forward the local economy, attracting high-caliber talent, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. The community can expect a ripple effect of benefits, including increased job security, the creation of high-tech jobs, and an enhanced profile as a key player in the sectors of Technology and Life Sciences.

The recent visit by Dame Maria to Thermo Fisher's expanded facility highlights the significance of such investments in local communities. By bolstering the economy and creating opportunities for skilled labor, Thermo Fisher Scientific is not just expanding its operational capabilities but also contributing to the socio-economic development of Basingstoke. This move represents a vote of confidence in the town's future, promising further growth and prosperity for its residents and businesses alike.