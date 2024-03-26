BasiGo Nets $3M from Toyota's CFAO to Power Electric Buses in East Africa

Kenya-based Electric Vehicle (EV) start-up BasiGo has announced a substantial investment of $3 million from Toyota’s parent company, CFAO. Founded in 2021 by Jit Bhattacharya (CEO) and Jonathan Green (CFO), BasiGo has been at the forefront of introducing electric buses for public transport in Kenya and Rwanda through a novel pay-as-you-drive model. This recent financial boost from CFAO, a key player in the automotive and mobility sector, is set to significantly propel BasiGo’s mission of advancing e-mobility in the East African region.

Advertisment

Strategic Investment for Sustainable Transport

The collaboration between BasiGo and CFAO Motors, which represents a strategic alignment of objectives, aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in public transport across Kenya and Rwanda. CFAO Motors, known for distributing brand-new Toyota vehicles among other brands, is a subsidiary of the France-based CFAO Group. This partnership not only underscores the growing interest in sustainable transport solutions but also marks a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions in the region. BasiGo’s innovative pay-as-you-drive model, coupled with CFAO’s investment, promises to make electric buses more accessible and economically viable for public transport operators.

Expanding the Electric Fleet

Advertisment

The investment from CFAO comes on the heels of BasiGo’s recent funding milestones, including a $5 million investment from British International Investment (BII) aimed at delivering 100 buses in Kenya. Furthermore, in November 2022, BasiGo had secured $6.6 million from Mobility54, the venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho, to kickstart the commercial delivery of locally manufactured electric buses and charging infrastructure. With over 19 electric buses already delivered to public transport operators in Nairobi, BasiGo is on track to have at least 1000 electric buses deployed across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania by the end of 2025.

Future Implications for East Africa’s Mobility

This strategic investment by CFAO in BasiGo not only amplifies the potential for electric buses in East Africa but also signals a transformative shift towards sustainable public transport solutions in the region. The collaboration is expected to catalyze the development of a green energy value chain, contribute to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, and create green manufacturing jobs. As BasiGo continues to expand its electric fleet, the partnership with CFAO is poised to set a precedent for the future of public transportation in Africa, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change through innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.