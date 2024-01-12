Base Sets Sights on Ecosystem Expansion with Updated 2024 Roadmap

Base, a prominent Ethereum rollup incubated by Coinbase, has unveiled a new roadmap for 2024, underscoring its commitment to expand its ecosystem. This strategic plan marks a significant pivot from simply being a development platform to a comprehensive ecosystem championing decentralization, on-chain applications, and liquidity.

Base’s Vision for a Tri-layered Ecosystem

Base envisions a three-layered ecosystem consisting of development, app ecosystem, and market. Its ambitious goal is to attract over a billion users to its platform, nurturing global creativity and innovation through a diverse range of applications. This massive endeavor is a testament to Base’s commitment to fostering a thriving digital society on the blockchain.

Technical Advancements on the Horizon

To realize this vision, Base plans to introduce several technical advancements, such as fault proofs and fee reductions through EIP-4844, commonly known as Proto-Danksharding. It also intends to adopt ERC-4337 and smart wallets, thereby enhancing the user experience and security. Furthermore, Base aims to improve access to on and offramps, easing the transition for users entering and exiting the platform.

Integration with Coinbase and Community Engagement

A crucial part of Base’s strategy is to better integrate with Coinbase’s broader ecosystem, leveraging the reach and influence of one of the biggest names in the crypto industry. On the community front, Base will continue to support developers through a Grants program, encourage gasless interactions, and promote coding education. This blend of technical improvement and community engagement is central to Base’s ethos.

According to L2beat, Base has ascended to become the third-largest rollup by total value locked (TVL), surpassing $700 million. This growth has been particularly pronounced since September, when it outpaced Solana in TVL. As Base strides into 2024, it stands poised to further expand its influence and consolidate its position in the ever-evolving crypto landscape.