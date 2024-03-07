Banglalink's Jahrat Adib Champions Fair Telecom Competition, Eyes Vision 2041 Goals

Amidst the evolving landscape of Bangladesh's telecom sector, Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd's chief legal officer and company secretary, Jahrat Adib Chowdhury, vocalizes the need for a more robust Significant Market Power (SMP) Regulations to foster fair competition and innovation. Addressing the disparities in the industry, she underscores the importance of a progressive legal framework to meet the ambitious goals of Government's Vision 2041 and the prerequisites of the fourth industrial revolution.
Championing Digital Transformation
Jahrat highlights the rapid evolution of the telecom sector from traditional communications to encompass internet-based digital services. She stresses that the current Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulation Act 2001, and its amendment in 2010, fall short of addressing the needs of a digitally transformed telecom industry. Banglalink's advocacy for a progressive legal framework is presented as a critical step towards fostering innovation and growth, with the locally developed app Toffee exemplifying their commitment to digital advancements.
Advocating for a Level Playing Field
With a focus on creating a conducive environment for foreign investment and innovation, Jahrat discusses the necessity of a predictable and transparent tax system alongside the reduction of regulatory barriers. She calls for reforms that encourage telecom infrastructure sharing, streamline licensing processes, and promote competition. Such measures, she believes, will not only attract more foreign investment but also drive the telecom sector towards fulfilling the digital needs of Smart Bangladesh's four pillars: smart citizen, smart government, smart society, and smart economy.
Envisioning an Inclusive Digital Future
Understanding the role of mobile telecom operators in the digital financial services (DFS) sector, Jahrat advocates for the importance of interoperability among mobile operators to ensure affordable services and a level playing field. She emphasizes how reforms in telecom laws could enhance equitable access to smart technology, particularly in rural areas, thus bridging the digital divide through low-cost spectrum allocation and driving inclusive technological advancement.
As Banglalink continues to push for a more equitable telecom landscape, the call for a progressive legal framework resonates as a plea for innovation, fairness, and a future where digital inclusivity is not just an aspiration but a reality. With visionaries like Jahrat Adib Chowdhury at the helm, Bangladesh's telecom sector stands on the cusp of a transformative era, aligned with the ambitious goals of Vision 2041.