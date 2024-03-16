Bangladesh Trails in ITU's ICT Development Index 2023 Despite ICT Push

Bangladesh's ambitious strides in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector have not translated into leading positions in the International Telecommunication Union's (ITU) ICT Development Index (IDI) 2023, lagging behind several neighboring economies. Despite substantial investments over the past 15 years, Bangladesh scored only 61.1, trailing behind Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Vietnam, the Maldives, and Cambodia.

ICT Development Index 2023: A Mixed Bag for Bangladesh

The IDI 2023, encompassing 169 economies, evaluates countries based on Universal Connectivity and Meaningful Connectivity, with Bangladesh scoring 39.2 and 83, respectively. Although the nation showed promise in meaningful connectivity, universal connectivity remains a challenge. Only 38.9 percent of individuals used the internet, and 38.1 percent of households had internet access last year. This discrepancy highlights the digital divide, pointing towards the need for focused efforts on increasing internet accessibility and affordability.

Comparative Analysis and Global Standings

While neighboring economies like Sri Lanka and Vietnam surpass Bangladesh with scores of 69.9 and 80.6 respectively, the global average stands at 72.8. This places Bangladesh in a precarious position, emphasizing the urgency to bridge the connectivity gap. Interestingly, the report also reveals that two-thirds of the world's population uses the internet, yet a significant portion remains offline or with inadequate connectivity, underscoring a global challenge.

Addressing the Digital Divide: The Road Ahead

Bangladeshis allocate merely 2 percent of their income to mobile data, voice, and broadband internet services, with mobile phone ownership at 61.8 percent. These figures suggest an opportunity to enhance digital literacy and infrastructure, making ICT services more accessible and affordable. The government's ongoing efforts, in conjunction with private sector initiatives, could pave the way for improved rankings in future iterations of the IDI.

The revelation of Bangladesh's position in the ITU's ICT Development Index 2023 serves as a wake-up call, prompting a reevaluation of strategies to enhance digital inclusion and connectivity. As the country continues to navigate the complexities of the digital age, fostering a more inclusive digital ecosystem could unlock new avenues for growth and development, ensuring that the benefits of ICT reach every corner of society.