Bangladesh Sees Shift: Smartphone Ownership Soars as TV Declines, BBS 2023 Report Unveils

The latest Bangladesh Sample Vital Statistics 2023 report, released by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), provides fascinating insights into the evolving landscape of technology ownership in Bangladesh. In a revealing trend, the country has witnessed a significant decline in television ownership while smartphone usage has seen a robust increase, pointing towards a pivotal shift in consumer preferences and technological adaptation among the Bangladeshi populace.

Decline in Television Ownership

Television, once a staple of entertainment and information in Bangladeshi households, has seen a gradual decline in ownership over the past three years. From a 53.09% ownership rate in 2021, the figure dipped to 50.73% in 2022 and further declined to 49.49% in 2023. This marked a notable decrease of 4.4% over the period, indicating a significant shift in the way people consume media and entertainment. The decline can be attributed to the rapid advancement and accessibility of digital platforms that provide a wider array of content at the convenience of the user.

Surge in Smartphone Usage

Conversely, smartphone ownership in Bangladesh has shown a remarkable uptrend, underscoring the growing dependence on these devices for a multitude of purposes beyond communication. From a 65.91% ownership rate in 2021, the figure rose sharply to 70.03% in 2022 and reached 74.5% in 2023, reflecting an overall increase of 8.59% within two years. Smartphones have become indispensable for many, offering functionalities that encompass entertainment, education, banking, photography, and more, all in a single device.

Other Technological Adaptations

While the report highlights the dynamic shifts in TV and smartphone ownership, it also sheds light on other technological adaptations. Ownership of personal computers and laptops, although growing at a modest rate, climbed to 4.69% in 2023, showcasing a slight increase in the adoption of these devices for professional and personal use. This trend suggests a broader digital transformation underway in Bangladesh, driven by advancements in technology and a growing appetite for digital services among its population.

The evolving patterns of technology ownership in Bangladesh not only reflect changing consumer preferences but also signal a transformative phase in the country's digital landscape. As more individuals turn to smartphones for their versatility and convenience, the decline in traditional television viewership may prompt content creators and broadcasters to innovate and adapt to the digital era. This shift represents not just a change in technology usage, but also a broader cultural and economic transition towards a more connected and digital Bangladesh.