Bangladesh Issues Over 125,000 E-Passports Since Launch, Enhancing Global Mobility

Following the official rollout, Bangladesh has successfully issued more than 125,000 electronic passports (e-passports), marking a significant milestone in the country's efforts to modernize its travel documentation and security systems. This initiative positions Bangladesh as the 119th nation globally to adopt e-passports, reflecting its commitment to enhancing the security and convenience of its citizens' international mobility.

Transition to Enhanced Security

The move to e-passports comes as part of a broader project approved by the government, aimed at producing 30 million high-tech electronic passports with a 10-year validity period. These e-passports are equipped with a microprocessor that stores digital ID data and biometric information, such as fingerprints and facial recognition features, significantly boosting security measures against identity theft and fraud. The project, wholly financed by the government, also includes the establishment of a state-of-the-art local passport factory to ensure the sustainability and efficiency of the passport issuance process.

Phased Distribution and Global Implications

Initially, the distribution of e-passports began in Dhaka, with plans to extend the service to regional passport offices, as well as Bangladeshi embassies and high commissions worldwide. This phased approach aims to facilitate a smooth transition for citizens from the previously issued Machine Readable Passports (MRPs) to the new e-passports. The introduction of e-passports is expected not only to streamline travel for Bangladeshi citizens but also to strengthen the country's compliance with international security standards, thereby enhancing its standing and mobility in the global arena.

Looking Forward: The Future of Travel for Bangladesh

The successful issuance of over 125,000 e-passports since the initiative's inauguration is a testament to Bangladesh's dedication to embracing technological advancements and improving its citizens' travel experiences. As the country continues to expand this program, it is anticipated that the enhanced security features and increased efficiency provided by e-passports will play a crucial role in fostering greater international cooperation and ensuring the safety of Bangladeshi travelers worldwide.