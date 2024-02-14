Bangalore Metro Expansion Gets Green Light: Three-Coach Trains to Speed Up Phase 3 Approval

In a significant development, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has agreed to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' (MoHUA) requirement of operating three-coach trains instead of the initially proposed six-coach rolling stock for Phase 3 corridor approvals. This decision is expected to expedite the much-anticipated expansion of the city's metro network along the western part of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Magadi Road before the Lok Sabha polls, potentially benefiting the BJP in the IT hub.

Advertisment

A Nod Awaited: BMRCL's Phase 3 Detailed Project Report

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Phase 3 of the BMRCL has been submitted to the union government for approval, with anticipation mounting for a positive response by March. The ambitious project encompasses two lines, spanning a total distance of approximately 58 kilometers. The first line will cover the western part of the ORR, while the second will run along Magadi Road.

Funding the Future: BMRCL's Budget Request

Advertisment

In preparation for the groundwork of the upcoming budget, the BMRCL has requested Rs 1,003.47 crore from the state government. This allocation will be instrumental in laying the foundation for the Phase 3 expansion, paving the way for a more efficient and interconnected public transportation system in Bangalore.

Implications and Benefits: Alleviating Traffic Congestion and Boosting Real Estate Growth

The approval of the Phase 3 expansion is poised to have a transformative impact on the city's infrastructure and economy. By addressing the pressing issue of traffic congestion, the metro network's growth is expected to significantly improve the quality of life for Bangalore's residents. Moreover, the real estate sector along the ORR West and Magadi Road stands to gain from the increased accessibility and connectivity, potentially driving a surge in property values and development.

As Bangalore hurtles towards a future defined by progress and expansion, the BMRCL's Phase 3 project takes center stage. With the anticipated approvals on the horizon, the city's metro network is set to redefine the urban landscape, fostering growth and opportunity in its wake. Stay tuned as this story unfolds, promising a new chapter in Bangalore's ongoing journey towards becoming a truly world-class metropolis.