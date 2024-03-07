Bandai Namco to Restore Dark Souls Trilogy PC Servers, Addressing Hack Vulnerability

On February 9, Bandai Namco took a drastic step that shook the Dark Souls community to its core. The publisher announced the suspension of PvP (Player vs. Player) modes in the entire Dark Souls trilogy on PC, a fundamental aspect of the game's experience, due to a severe security flaw.

This bug allowed hackers to take control of other players' computers, prompting an immediate and necessary response for player safety. Now, after a silence stretching over 100 days, Bandai Namco has broken its silence, revealing plans to gradually restore online services, starting with Dark Souls 3.

The Initial Shock and Response

When Bandai Namco announced the suspension of Dark Souls' PvP modes, the community was left reeling. The multiplayer aspect, especially the invasions and cooperative play, forms a core part of the Dark Souls experience. This decision, while necessary for security reasons, left a void in the gaming experience for many. The company's immediate priority was to address the security vulnerability to prevent any potential harm to players' systems.

Progress Toward Restoration

In a recent statement to PC Gamer, Bandai Namco shared encouraging news: "We are currently in the process of restoring the online servers for the Dark Souls series on PC. We plan to restore the online service for each game on a progressive basis, starting with Dark Souls 3 once we complete the necessary work to correct the issue." This announcement marks a significant step forward, though the company has yet to provide a specific timeline for when players can expect the return of online functionalities. The commitment to keeping the community updated has been emphasized, alongside gratitude for the players' patience and understanding.

Continued Enjoyment and Future Outlook

Fortunately, for fans of Bandai Namco's works, the Elden Ring, another title developed by FromSoftware, remains unaffected by the bug and continues to offer a seamless online experience. This issue's resolution is eagerly awaited, as it will not only restore a beloved feature to the Dark Souls series but also demonstrate the company's dedication to its community's safety and satisfaction. The Dark Souls community, known for its resilience and camaraderie, awaits the day they can once again engage in the unique multiplayer experiences that define these games.

The restoration of Dark Souls' PvP modes signifies more than just the return of online play; it represents Bandai Namco's commitment to security, community, and the enduring spirit of one of the most challenging and rewarding gaming franchises. As players look forward to returning to Lordran, Drangleic, and Lothric, the anticipation builds for the day when the dark, foreboding worlds of Dark Souls are once again fully alive with the unpredictable thrill of player interaction.