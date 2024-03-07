Banc of California Names Greg Smith as Chief Digital Banking Officer to Elevate Digital Strategy

LOS ANGELES - Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC), a key player in the banking industry, has announced a strategic move by appointing Greg Smith as the new Senior Vice President of Digital Strategy. Smith, renowned for his expertise in digital banking, is set to transform the bank's digital and mobile banking platforms, aiming for a more client-centered approach. His appointment is a testament to the bank's ambition to stay at the forefront of technological innovation in the financial sector.

Advertisment

Background and Expertise of Greg Smith

Greg Smith brings to Banc of California a wealth of experience from his previous roles, notably as Senior Vice President at City National Bank where he led significant digital enhancements. His efforts there resulted in improved mobile applications and website functionalities that boosted client engagement. At Transamerica in Denver, Smith was instrumental in advancing digital platforms, further showcasing his capability to innovate and lead in the digital banking space. His proven track record in digital strategy makes him an invaluable asset to Banc of California as it seeks to enhance its digital offerings.

Strategic Goals and Expectations

Advertisment

Under Smith's leadership, Banc of California aims to redefine its digital banking experience, focusing on user-friendliness and accessibility. Reporting directly to John Sotoodeh, the Chief Operating Officer, Smith is expected to leverage his extensive knowledge and experience to drive the bank's digital transformation. This initiative is part of the bank's broader strategy to integrate cutting-edge technology with personalized service, reinforcing its position as a leading business bank. Smith's enthusiasm for his new role and his commitment to innovation align with Banc of California's goals, promising a new era of digital banking solutions for its clients.

Impact and Future Directions

Banc of California's strategic appointment of Greg Smith marks a significant step in its pursuit of excellence in digital banking. With over 90 full-service branches across California and additional locations in Denver and Durham, the bank is well-positioned to implement advanced digital solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its clients. Smith's role will be crucial in ensuring that the bank remains competitive in a rapidly changing financial landscape, where technology plays an increasingly important role. His leadership is expected to not only enhance the client experience but also contribute to the bank's growth and innovation.

This strategic move by Banc of California signals a promising future for its digital banking services, with Smith at the helm of the bank's digital evolution. His appointment underscores the bank's commitment to leveraging technology to meet client needs, setting a new standard in the industry. As Banc of California embarks on this exciting journey, it reaffirms its dedication to providing exceptional banking solutions, powered by digital innovation.