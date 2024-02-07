Ball Aerospace Delivers Next-Gen Environmental Satellite to U.S. Space Force

Marking a significant stride in the U.S. Space Force's next-generation environmental satellite system, Ball Aerospace has accomplished the delivery of the Weather System Follow-on - Microwave (WSF-M) satellite to Vandenberg Space Force Base. The WSF-M satellite, set for a late March launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, is equipped with a Ball-built Microwave Imager and an Energetic Charged Particle sensor. This formidable combination will serve to augment the Department of Defense's space-based environmental monitoring capabilities substantially.

Enhancing Environmental Intelligence

With this advanced technology, the WSF-M satellite will be capable of providing real-time data on a plethora of environmental parameters. These include but are not limited to sea ice, surface winds, tropical cyclone intensity, snow depth, and soil moisture. The availability of such comprehensive environmental intelligence is expected to fortify military operations globally, enabling them to respond more effectively to evolving conditions.

Ball Aerospace's Comprehensive Contribution

Ball Aerospace's contribution to this project extends far beyond the construction of the WSF-M satellite. The company has also been instrumental in the development of the spacecraft bus and ground data processing software, demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to enhancing the capabilities of space-based environmental monitoring. This feat reaffirms Ball Aerospace's position as a leading entity in the field of aerospace technologies.

Looking Ahead: The Second WSF-M Satellite

Following the successful delivery and anticipated launch of the WSF-M satellite, a second WSF-M satellite is set to be delivered by the year 2026. This forms part of a follow-on contract awarded to Ball Aerospace in 2022, highlighting the continued trust placed in the company's technological prowess. With the parent company, Ball Corporation, reporting net sales of $14.03 billion in 2023 and employing 21,000 people, these advancements in aerospace technologies align with the corporation's broader trajectory of growth.