Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix 20 Rolls Out: Fixes for Minthara, Infinite Loot Bug, and More

Larian Studios has rolled out Hotfix 20 for Baldur's Gate 3, marking a significant update that not only extends Patch 6 and its hotfixes to Mac users but also introduces crucial gameplay improvements and bug fixes for players across all platforms. This update arrives with anticipation, addressing several issues that have impacted player experience.

Advertisment

Key Fixes and Enhancements

One of the most noteworthy fixes in Hotfix 20 is the resolution of problems related to Minthara, a character whose behavior in the game was causing frustration among players. Previously, Minthara would not follow the party into Acts 2 or 3 if recruited, a glitch that has now been corrected. Additionally, the hotfix remedies an issue with Halsin, who would become immobile after reaching Last Light in Act 2. The update also targets a bug involving Herdmaster Skardjall, which allowed players to exploit the game for infinite loot.

Improving Player Experience

Advertisment

Beyond specific character and bug fixes, Hotfix 20 enhances the overall gameplay experience. It introduces crash safeguards for players whose save games refused to load and resolves a problem that could lead to a 30-second black screen for the second player in split-screen mode. These improvements are part of Larian Studios' ongoing efforts to refine the game, ensuring a smoother and more enjoyable journey for all adventurers in the Baldur's Gate 3 universe.

Forward-Looking Updates

While Hotfix 20 brings a suite of immediate fixes and improvements, Larian Studios hints at more updates on the horizon. The development team is committed to enhancing the game's stability and gameplay, with future updates expected to reintroduce previously removed features, such as the filter tabs for traders during bartering, and address any emerging issues.

As Baldur's Gate 3 continues to evolve, Larian Studios remains attentive to the community's feedback, striving to create an immersive and polished experience that lives up to the expectations of its passionate fan base. With Hotfix 20, the journey through the Forgotten Realms becomes smoother, paving the way for more adventures, challenges, and stories to unfold.