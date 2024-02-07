Backblaze Inc Demonstrates Robust Financial Growth and Active Stock Performance

Over the past five years, Backblaze Inc (BLZE), an eminent player in the Software - Infrastructure industry, has been on an impressive growth trajectory. It has posted annual sales growth of 27.88% and an average yearly earnings per share (EPS) of 13.46%. With a total of $37.46 million outstanding shares and a market float of $26.74 million, Backblaze Inc is emerging as a force to reckon with.

Advertisment

Backblaze's Financial Performance and Staff Strength

The company employs 393 individuals, emphasizing its efficiency factor. The insider ownership of the company stands at a considerable 28.62%, while institutional ownership is at 20.81%. Recent insider transactions have seen the Senior VP, Engineering, selling 17,279 shares at $7.27 per share, underscoring the active interest in the company's stock.

Wall Street Forecasts and Performance Indicators

Advertisment

Wall Street experts anticipate an earnings of 3.04 per share for the current fiscal year and an EPS growth of around 13.46% for the next fiscal year. The company's performance indicators reveal a quick ratio of 0.74 and a price to sales ratio of 3.55 for the trailing twelve months. The diluted EPS for the same period stands at -1.80, but it is expected to rise to -0.18 in the next quarter and -0.60 in a year's time.

Stock Volume and Market Volatility

There has been an improvement in the stock volume as compared to the previous year, with a surge in the past five days. The raw stochastic average of 93.51% suggests a significant uptrend. Backblaze Inc's stock volatility is lower in the past 14 days compared to the past 100 days, indicating a more stable market scenario. The company's current stock price is navigating between several support and resistance levels, with a 50-day Moving Average of $7.62 and a 200-day Moving Average of $5.69.

The Company's Market Capitalization and Income

The company has a market capitalization of $341.64 million. It has made sales totaling $85,160 K, with income totaling -$51,400 K. The profit for the latest quarter stands at $25,300 K, while sales for the previous quarter were recorded at -$16,060 K. With such robust financial growth and active stock performance, Backblaze Inc is taking strides in the Software - Infrastructure industry.