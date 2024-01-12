AWS Launches Advanced Amazon EC2 C6in Instances in Europe

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading global cloud service provider, has added a significant upgrade to its computing capabilities by launching the sixth-generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) C6in instances in the AWS Europe (Spain) Region. These advanced instances are powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and leverage the AWS Nitro System, a purpose-built technology designed to boost performance and security.

Enhanced Performance and Versatility

The new C6in instances offer up to 200Gbps network bandwidth, which is double the network bandwidth and up to twice the packet-processing performance of the previous fifth-generation instances. This substantial increase in performance makes them an ideal choice for an array of demanding applications. These applications include network virtual appliances, 5G Telco User Plane Function, data analytics, high-performance computing, and CPU-based AI/ML workloads.

Unprecedented Sizing Options

With the introduction of C6in instances, AWS users now have the choice of 10 different sizes, including a bare metal option. The instances can host up to 128 virtual CPUs (vCPUs), thereby offering a broad range of computing power to cater to diverse workloads. This flexibility in sizing options allows users to scale up or down as per their specific needs, thereby optimizing cost and performance.

Superior Storage and Networking Capabilities

Apart from outstanding compute power, the C6in instances also offer up to 100 Gbps of Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) bandwidth and up to 400K IOPS. This is the highest Amazon EBS performance available across EC2 instances, enabling users to handle data-intensive tasks with ease. Furthermore, C6in instances provide Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) networking support for the largest instance sizes, enhancing the versatility of these instances even further.