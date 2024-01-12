en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
AI & ML

AWS Launches Advanced Amazon EC2 C6in Instances in Europe

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:52 am EST
AWS Launches Advanced Amazon EC2 C6in Instances in Europe

Amazon Web Services (AWS), a leading global cloud service provider, has added a significant upgrade to its computing capabilities by launching the sixth-generation Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) C6in instances in the AWS Europe (Spain) Region. These advanced instances are powered by 3rd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors and leverage the AWS Nitro System, a purpose-built technology designed to boost performance and security.

Enhanced Performance and Versatility

The new C6in instances offer up to 200Gbps network bandwidth, which is double the network bandwidth and up to twice the packet-processing performance of the previous fifth-generation instances. This substantial increase in performance makes them an ideal choice for an array of demanding applications. These applications include network virtual appliances, 5G Telco User Plane Function, data analytics, high-performance computing, and CPU-based AI/ML workloads.

Unprecedented Sizing Options

With the introduction of C6in instances, AWS users now have the choice of 10 different sizes, including a bare metal option. The instances can host up to 128 virtual CPUs (vCPUs), thereby offering a broad range of computing power to cater to diverse workloads. This flexibility in sizing options allows users to scale up or down as per their specific needs, thereby optimizing cost and performance.

Superior Storage and Networking Capabilities

Apart from outstanding compute power, the C6in instances also offer up to 100 Gbps of Amazon Elastic Block Store (Amazon EBS) bandwidth and up to 400K IOPS. This is the highest Amazon EBS performance available across EC2 instances, enabling users to handle data-intensive tasks with ease. Furthermore, C6in instances provide Elastic Fabric Adapter (EFA) networking support for the largest instance sizes, enhancing the versatility of these instances even further.

0
AI & ML Spain Tech
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

AI & ML

See more
1 min ago
Experts Highlight Urgency for AI Adoption in U.S. Federal Agencies
In a critical stride towards the future of public administration, experts recently testified before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, urging U.S. federal agencies to improve service delivery through the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). The hearing underscored the widening gap between public and private sector capabilities, a result of the rapid progression
Experts Highlight Urgency for AI Adoption in U.S. Federal Agencies
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Highlights the Potential of Generative AI in Business Productivity
27 mins ago
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna Highlights the Potential of Generative AI in Business Productivity
The Rising Tide of AI in Marketing: A Double-Edged Sword?
34 mins ago
The Rising Tide of AI in Marketing: A Double-Edged Sword?
OpenAI's Brad Lightcap: Navigating Legal Challenges and Fostering Media Partnerships
14 mins ago
OpenAI's Brad Lightcap: Navigating Legal Challenges and Fostering Media Partnerships
Caldwell Partners Reports Q1 Fiscal 2024 Results, Optimistic about Hiring Demand in 2024
22 mins ago
Caldwell Partners Reports Q1 Fiscal 2024 Results, Optimistic about Hiring Demand in 2024
DSU and FICO Partner for Data Analytics Program to Equip HBCU Students
24 mins ago
DSU and FICO Partner for Data Analytics Program to Equip HBCU Students
Latest Headlines
World News
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
17 seconds
Steven Kitshoff's Arrival Spurs Ulster's Success: Facing Toulouse Next
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
18 seconds
Hillsborough County Issues No-Swim Advisory for Tampa Beaches Due to Fecal Bacteria
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
24 seconds
Golf Titans Mickelson and McIlroy Rally for Global Golf Tour
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
39 seconds
Daddysruby and Watsonville Triumph in Opening Day Stakes at Santa Anita Park
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
45 seconds
Cardiff City's Erol Bulut Eyes Fenerbahce's Umut Nayir for Potential Transfer
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
1 min
Campbell County's Joint Meeting: A Spotlight on Fiscal Year 2025 Budget
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
1 min
Jose Ramirez Severs Ties with Top Rank, Signs New Deal with Golden Boy Promotions
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
2 mins
Morning Sunlight Exposure: A Boost for Energy and Circadian Rhythm, Say Health Experts
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
3 mins
Hamilton Non-Profits Aim to Combat Opioid Crisis with Innovative Shelter Project
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
16 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
17 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app