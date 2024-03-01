AWS DeepRacer League 2024 Unveils New Format: Global ML Competition Heats Up

Starting March 1, the AWS DeepRacer League embarks on an innovative journey, reshaping the landscape of machine learning (ML) competitions.

This year, the league introduces a revamped competition format, designed to offer participants a more dynamic and comprehensive learning experience. Through a series of regional and global contests, ML enthusiasts and students alike will have the opportunity to hone their skills, build cutting-edge ML models, and compete for substantial prizes and recognition in the tech community.

Revolutionizing Machine Learning Competitions

The 2024 DeepRacer League season presents a novel structure comprising four intense heats. Participants engage in two monthly virtual circuits within their regions, each circuit showcasing unique race types. This format not only encourages continuous learning and adaptation but also fosters a competitive spirit among participants worldwide. Winners of these circuits will advance to the season finale, with the ultimate championship prize of up to $50,000 USD and a trip to the prestigious re:Invent conference in Las Vegas.

Empowering Students Through Technology

In parallel with the professional league, the DeepRacer Student League offers a platform for students to dive into the world of ML competition. From March 1 to September 30, students can compete in regional monthly races, with top performers progressing to the Student Championship in October. Here, they stand a chance to win up to $25,000 in tuition prizes. Furthermore, participants have exclusive access to AWS's new Gen AI course and the chance to apply for the 2024 AIML Scholarship program, aimed at supporting underserved or underrepresented groups in technology.

Enhancing Learning Through Innovation

Beyond the competition, AWS is committed to educational advancement. The league introduces Educator playbooks, a resource designed to assist teachers in integrating ML and AI concepts into their curriculum. This initiative not only enriches the student learning experience but also prepares the next generation of tech leaders by providing practical, hands-on knowledge in a rapidly evolving field.