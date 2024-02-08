Avaap Showcases Visual Storytelling and Collaboration at Change San Diego 24

Visual storytelling and collaboration take center stage as Avaap, a renowned management and technology consulting firm, announces its participation in Change San Diego 24. Hosted by the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP), the event will take place from February 29 to March 2, 2024, at the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, CA.

A Fresh Perspective: Visuals in Change Management

Avaap's team of certified change leads and Prosci Certified Change Practitioners will be conducting a conference session titled 'PICTURE THIS: Using Visuals to Inspire Change.' During this session, attendees will learn about the importance and techniques of using visuals in change management activities. This innovative approach aims to engage participants and demonstrate the power of visual storytelling in driving effective change.

Led by Vice President Carrie King, Senior Analyst Ally Leamy, Principal Consultant Corey Balogh, MBA, PMP, and Associate Practice Director Judith Schouten, CCMP, the session will delve into the art of visual communication, providing actionable insights for attendees to apply in their own change management initiatives.

Bridging the Gap: Fostering Collaboration between Change Managers and Project Managers

In addition to the conference session, Avaap will also host an interactive workshop titled 'Techniques to Build a Better Change Management-Project Management Relationship.' This workshop will explore best practices for fostering effective collaborations between change managers and project managers, a critical aspect of successful change initiatives.

The workshop will feature group discussions, working groups, and presentations by participants. By providing a hands-on, engaging learning environment, Avaap aims to equip attendees with the tools they need to build strong relationships between change and project management teams.

Change San Diego 24: A Hub of Learning and Networking

Change San Diego 24 is set to be a hub of learning and networking for professionals in the change management field. Pre- and post-conference workshops are also available for an additional fee, provided by ACMP Qualified Education Partners.

Avaap, with its expertise in applications like Workday and Tableau, offers a range of services from strategy to post-production support, including data analytics and organizational change management programs. Through its Change Academy, Avaap provides workshops and ACMP QEP courses to enhance knowledge and skills in organizational change.

As Avaap prepares to share its insights and expertise at Change San Diego 24, attendees can look forward to a transformative experience that will deepen their understanding of visual storytelling and collaboration in change management.

From February 29 to March 2, 2024, the Town & Country Resort in San Diego, CA will become a melting pot of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from the best and shape the future of change management.

As the clock ticks down to Change San Diego 24, anticipation grows for the insights and connections that will be forged at this pivotal event. With Avaap's expert team leading the charge, attendees can expect a fresh perspective on the power of visual storytelling and collaboration in driving successful change.