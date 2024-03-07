Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons Unveils 2024 Nissan Patrol Super Safari 'Al Ostoura' Edition, Celebrating GCC Heritage

Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons (YKA), in a monumental unveiling, introduced the 2024 Nissan Patrol Super Safari 'Al Ostoura' edition, paying tribute to a vehicle deeply woven into the fabric of the GCC's culture. This special edition, which translates to 'The Legend' in Arabic, revives the legendary status of the fifth-generation Nissan Patrol Super Safari, a model revered for its unmatched dexterity across harsh terrains and its leadership in power within the off-roading community.

The decision to bring back this iconic model in a special edition comes as a response to persistent consumer demand, highlighting the enduring legacy and affection for the 'VTC' among enthusiasts and the general populace alike.

Drawing Inspiration from the Arabian Desert

The 2024 Al Ostoura edition stands as a testament to the profound connection between the Nissan Patrol Super Safari and the people of the GCC. Design enhancements inside and out mirror the majesty of the region's desert dunes. A recurring motif found on the spare tyre cover, fender garnish, and interior elements such as the centre console badge and floor mats evokes the essence of the Arabian landscape.

Further accentuating its distinctiveness are special badges adorned with 'Al Ostoura since 1951' in Arabic calligraphy, complemented by an iconic silhouette. This edition is offered in two color schemes, featuring 17-inch alloy wheels, distinctive body stickers, and contrasting exterior inserts, creating a visual link to its desert-inspired heritage.

Performance Meets Tradition

Under the hood, the 2024 Patrol Super Safari Al Ostoura is powered by a robust 4.8-litre in-line six-cylinder engine, capable of producing 280 horsepower and 451 Nm of torque. This powertrain, equipped with Valve Timing Control (VTC) and Nissan Induction Control System (NICS), ensures an exhilarating off-road performance and a formidable top speed on highways.

Drivers can choose between a 5-speed automatic or manual transmission, accommodating personal preferences for an engaging driving experience. The Al Ostoura edition also introduces electronically-controlled power steering for precision control, along with cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, ABS, dual-front SRS airbags, and Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) for enhanced safety and connectivity, ensuring a balanced blend of tradition and modernity.

Legacy and Celebration

The introduction of the 2024 Nissan Patrol Super Safari 'Al Ostoura' edition by Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons marks a pivotal moment in celebrating the rich heritage and enduring connection of the Patrol Super Safari to the GCC region.

This limited edition not only honors the legacy of a vehicle that has captured the hearts of off-road enthusiasts and the general populace but also showcases Nissan's commitment to innovation while respecting its roots.

As this special edition hits the roads, it serves as a rolling testament to the shared history and future aspirations of Nissan and the communities it serves, embodying the spirit of adventure that is synonymous with the Arabian desert landscape.