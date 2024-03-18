Yezdi Scrambler Overhaul and Roadking's Return Unveiled in Thrissur

Yezdi Motorcycles recently showcased a major overhaul of its Scrambler model and hinted at the return of the iconic Roadking at a dealer event in Thrissur, Kerala. The viral video reveals significant updates including a new design and enhanced features, signaling an ambitious move by the brand.

Revamped Yezdi Scrambler: What's New?

The updated Yezdi Scrambler, spotted in a striking red paint scheme, sports a redesigned fuel tank and now rides on alloy wheels equipped with premium Pirelli tires, marking a significant upgrade from the spoked wheels of its predecessor. A notable change in seating with a flat, single-piece design replaces the ribbed seat, while the adventure-style beak has been swapped for a standard mudguard, and a sleek single exhaust system takes place on the right side, differing from the dual exhaust units seen on the current model. Another major update is the introduction of a monoshock suspension at the rear, coupled with a twin-pod instrument console, enhancing both aesthetics and functionality.

A Glimpse into the Future: Roadking's Comeback

Amidst the excitement over the Scrambler's updates, speculation is rife about the Roadking making a grand return in a new avatar. Given the comprehensive updates seen in the Scrambler, the Roadking is anticipated to sport a completely new look and feel, potentially positioning itself as a more road-focused offering. The motorcycle community eagerly awaits more details on this, hoping for a blend of nostalgic design and modern technology.

Performance and Launch Expectations

The heart of the updated Yezdi Scrambler remains the 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, known for its 29.36 bhp output and 28.21 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With the upcoming overhaul, enthusiasts anticipate refined engine performance, improved build quality, and better NVH levels. A price revision is expected for the Scrambler, while the Roadking might command a premium. Official launch dates and further specifications are anticipated to be announced soon, with the launch likely around June or July 2024.

As Yezdi prepares to usher in a new era with its updated Scrambler and the potential return of the Roadking, the motorcycle community watches with bated breath. These updates not only signify Yezdi's commitment to innovation and quality but also hint at exciting times ahead for motorcycle enthusiasts and the brand alike.