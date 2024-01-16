Wider Launches Acali: Blend of Luxury and Green Technology in Yachting

Wider, a trailblazing yacht company, has unveiled its pioneering catamaran, Acali, marking a significant stride in the combination of opulent design and sustainable technology. This state-of-the-art vessel, a brainchild of Luca Dini Design and Wider's internal team, is RINA-classed and prides itself on its expansive 39-foot beam, thus promising ample space for indoor and outdoor entertainment.

Exquisite Accommodations

The luxurious accommodations of Acali are designed to house up to eight guests and four crew members. With two VIP cabins, a twin cabin on the lower deck, and an extravagant owner's suite replete with a private foredeck lounge on the main deck, Acali guarantees a lavish experience. The yacht's galley and plush aft cockpit find their place on the main deck, while the upper deck accommodates an additional cockpit, a sky lounge, and the helm station.

Revolutionary Green Technology

Setting Acali apart is the WiderCat 92's integration of green technology with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system. This includes twin electric motors, dual generators, LiFePO4 batteries, and a battery management system meticulously designed for maximum efficiency. The catamaran can operate silently in zero-emission mode for 27 miles at six knots, offering 14 hours of battery autonomy at anchor. Over 1,600 square feet of solar panels are also fitted on Acali, adding to the energy generation capacity of the vessel.

Setting New Industry Standards

Marcello Maggi, the head of Wider's holding company, expressed his conviction that the WiderCat 92 will redefine industry norms. As the outfitting of Acali progresses and sea trials are pending, Wider is committed to the production of five more WiderCat 92 hulls, emphasizing its dedication towards sustainable luxury yachting.