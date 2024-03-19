Volvo Car India Launches More Affordable XC40 Recharge Single Variant, Opens Bookings

Volvo Car India makes a significant move in the electric vehicle (EV) market with the launch of its XC40 Recharge electric SUV's Single variant. Priced at ₹54.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the new variant aims to offer a more affordable option to EV enthusiasts, with bookings now open through Volvo's online platform for a token amount of ₹one lakh. This strategic launch not only highlights Volvo's commitment to expanding its electric portfolio in India but also caters to a growing segment of consumers looking for sustainable and premium mobility solutions.

Entry-Level Variant with Competitive Features

The XC40 Recharge Single stands out as a compelling choice within the electric SUV segment, offering a blend of performance, efficiency, and luxury. Unlike its dual-motor counterparts, the Single variant is powered by a single electric motor, capable of producing 238 hp of power and 420 Nm of torque. This configuration allows for a swift acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds, with the top speed electronically limited to 180 kmph. Despite being less powerful compared to the dual-motor version, the Single variant impresses with its driving range. Based on ICAT testing results, Volvo promises up to 592 kms of range, significantly higher than the top-end version's 418 kms.

Price and Battery Specifications

Priced approximately ₹3 lakh lower than the standard version of the XC40 Recharge, the Single variant offers an attractive entry point into the premium EV market. It is equipped with a 69 kWh battery pack, smaller than the 78 kWh unit found in the dual-motor variant. Volvo ensures peace of mind for its customers by providing an eight-year warranty or 1.60 lakh kms for the battery. Additionally, buyers will receive an 11 Kw wall box charger, facilitating convenient home charging solutions and reinforcing the brand's commitment to customer satisfaction.

Market Impact and Consumer Response

The introduction of the XC40 Recharge Single variant is poised to make a substantial impact on India's electric vehicle market. By offering a high-quality EV option at a more accessible price point, Volvo is likely to attract a broader audience, including those transitioning to electric mobility for the first time. The extended driving range and comprehensive warranty further enhance the value proposition, making it a competitive choice among premium electric SUVs. As consumer interest in sustainable transportation options grows, Volvo's strategic expansion of its electric portfolio in India signals the company's readiness to meet evolving market demands and contribute to the country's green mobility future.