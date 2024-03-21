Volkswagen India Unveils Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line Variants: Exclusive Features and Expansion Plans

Volkswagen India, at their Annual Brand Conference, announced the introduction of two new variants for the Taigun lineup - the GT Plus Sport and GT Line, signaling a significant move to diversify their offerings in the Indian market. These variants, set to launch soon, are designed with cosmetic enhancements and will be available with two engine options and two transmission options, offering a blend of style and performance to cater to varying customer preferences.

Advertisment

New Aesthetic Upgrades and Performance Specs

Both the GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants of the Volkswagen Taigun boast notable exterior changes including smoked LED headlamps, a Carbon Steel Grey roof, and distinctive red-finished GT badges and brake calipers, adding to their sporty appeal.

The interior is equally impressive, featuring black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, a gloss black dashboard, aluminium pedals, and a sport steering wheel, among other premium touches. Powering the GT Plus Sport is a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while the GT Line is equipped with a 1.0-litre TSI engine, offering 113 bhp and 178 Nm of torque. Both engines are paired with a standard 6-speed manual gearbox, with an automatic transmission option available for each.

Advertisment

Market Strategy and Network Expansion

In addition to the vehicle launch, Volkswagen India announced plans to significantly expand its dealership and service network by 2024. The company aims to increase its sales dealerships from 193 to 230 and boost its service touchpoints from 142 to 150. This expansion will extend Volkswagen's presence to 25 more cities across India, making it a total of 170 cities, thereby enhancing customer access to Volkswagen's products and services. This strategic move underscores Volkswagen's commitment to strengthening its market position and improving customer satisfaction in India.

Anticipation for Future Launches

Volkswagen also showcased the GT Plus version of the Virtus at the conference, which is currently in the concept stage. This hints at Volkswagen's ongoing efforts to innovate and expand its product lineup in India, with expectations of new launches that will cater to diverse market segments. The brand's announcement to increase its network strength further reinforces its dedication to delivering enhanced customer experiences and support across the country.

With the introduction of the Taigun GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants, coupled with ambitious expansion plans, Volkswagen India is poised to make a significant impact in the automotive market. These developments not only reflect the brand's commitment to offering products that meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers but also its strategy to ensure broader accessibility and stronger customer relations. As Volkswagen continues to innovate and expand, the Indian automotive market can look forward to a more dynamic and competitive landscape.