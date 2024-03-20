Triumph India Unveils Rocket 3 Storm Editions: More Power, Exclusive Styling at ₹22.59 Lakh

Triumph India has officially launched the new Storm versions of the Rocket 3 GT and Rocket 3 R, adding a significant update to its line-up in the Indian market. Priced at ₹22.59 lakh for the GT and ₹21.99 lakh for the R variant, both ex-showroom, these motorcycles bring enhanced performance and an exclusive aesthetic appeal to the premium segment.

Exclusive Design and Enhanced Performance

The newly introduced Storm editions distinguish themselves with a blacked-out theme, incorporating elements such as the intake cover, exhaust headers, and various chassis components into the dark aesthetic. Available in three color schemes - Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black, and Sapphire Black with Granite - these motorcycles stand out with their bold and aggressive looks. Performance has not taken a back seat, with the 2,458 cc, 3-cylinder engine now producing 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 225 Nm of torque, marking a significant increase from the previous models.

Advanced Features and Comfort

The Triumph Rocket 3 Storm editions are not just about looks and power; they also come equipped with a range of advanced features aimed at enhancing the riding experience. Among these are a TFT screen, cornering ABS, traction control, four riding modes, all LED lighting with Daytime Running Lamp, and even luxury additions such as Hill Hold Control and Cruise Control. The GT variant takes comfort a notch higher with heated grips, while both models offer optional accessories like a tyre pressure monitoring system and Bluetooth connectivity module.

Upgraded Chassis and Accessories

Attention to detail can be seen in the updated wheel design, now featuring ten spokes and made of aluminium, reducing the unsprung mass for better handling. Triumph also offers a quickshifter as an optional feature, further enhancing the performance credentials of these motorcycles. With these updates, the Rocket 3 Storm editions set a new benchmark in the premium motorcycle segment in India.

As Triumph India introduces these stunning new versions of the Rocket 3, the Storm editions are poised to captivate the premium motorcycle market with their unparalleled combination of style, performance, and exclusivity. With their launch, Triumph not only reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional motorcycles but also raises the bar for what riders can expect in terms of power, luxury, and presence on the road.