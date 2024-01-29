Toyota Yaris Cross 2024: A Surrealjos Design and Hybrid 130 Powertrain

Toyota's B-segment vehicle, the Yaris Cross, is turning heads with its unique interior design, derived from the Surrealjos project by Luca Colapietro. Taking inspiration from the azulejo tile aesthetics found in Lisbon's architecture, particularly the Fábrica Viúva Lamego, the design features classical symmetry imbued with unexpected details such as eyes and red-lipped mouths. But the intrigue doesn't stop at aesthetics; the Yaris Cross now hosts a new powertrain, aptly named the "Hybrid 130."

The Birth of Hybrid 130

The Hybrid 130 is a "dual hybrid" powertrain, a concoction of a 1.5-litre electric system and a new transaxle designed to enhance performance. It's not merely a naming gimmick; this powertrain boasts notable improvements - a 12% increase in total system output and a 30% surge in torque. This results in quicker acceleration times and a more dynamic driving experience, making the Yaris Cross a formidable player in its segment.

Platform and Model Variations

One of the hidden gems within the Yaris Cross is its GA-B platform. This platform plays a significant role in boosting the vehicle's agility and stability, delivering a smoother, more controlled ride. The new Hybrid 130 powertrain is not a standard offering across all models. It will be available in high-grade models such as the Premiere Edition and GR SPORT. Meanwhile, the existing 116 DIN hp hybrid system will be rebranded as "Hybrid 115."

The Yaris Cross 2024: Value and Availability

The 2024 Toyota Yaris Cross, with its refreshed powertrain and surrealist design, is set to make a splash in the market. The Hybrid 130 powertrain will be available in various configurations, with the AWD-i option offered at an additional cost. Information regarding pricing and the availability of state eco-incentives is yet to be released, but given Toyota's commitment to value, the Yaris Cross is expected to deliver a potent mix of performance, aesthetics, and affordability.