Automotive

Torrential Rainfall Triggers Flood Warnings Across Regions

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:24 pm EST
Torrential Rainfall Triggers Flood Warnings Across Regions

A resurgence of the flood menace has gripped south-east Queensland following torrential rainfall, triggering flash floods and widespread disruption. The Bureau of Meteorology has issued flood alerts for several rivers, advising residents in the affected regions to stay abreast of the rapidly unfolding conditions. The relentless downpour has disrupted transport routes and left several communities marooned. The region has been at the receiving end of severe weather since Christmas Day, leaving over 100,000 residents without power, with reconnection for some areas expected only by January 5.

Flood Warnings Across Regions

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) has responded to over 115 incidents in the last 24 hours, including 27 flood rescues in the Northern Rivers region. The intense rainfall has resulted in flash flooding and minor to moderate riverine flooding on the Tweed, Wilsons, and Richmond Rivers. As water levels escalate in various catchments, flood warnings are anticipated to remain in force. The NSW SES has alerted people in the affected regions about the impending risk.

Furthermore, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind for large parts of England and Wales, predicting heavy rainfall in parts of the UK and several flood warnings. The Environment Agency has placed 39 flood warnings and 200 flood alerts for England, while Natural Resource Wales has one flood warning and eleven flood alerts for Wales. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has also issued five flood alerts.

Affected Regions and Precautions

Heavy rain is expected to lash Powys in the first few days of 2024, prompting Natural Resources Wales to update its flood alerts for a series of rivers and catchment areas throughout Mid Wales. Among the regions expected to be hit hard by the inclement weather are the Upper Severn and Lower Severn catchments in Powys. Roads close to Meifod Bridge, the B4393 near Llansantffraid Bridge and the B4398 at New Bridge Llanymynech are expected to be affected by the rising water levels.

Meanwhile, in Australia, SES crews have been busy with 27 rescues in flood-ravaged areas, including a man who was bitten by a snake. Large parts of Australia’s east coast continue to experience heavy rainfall, leading to dangerous floodwaters, trapping residents and causing widespread flood warnings. The NSW State Emergency Service responded to over 115 call-outs in the past 24 hours, completing 27 rescues as waist-high floodwaters ravaged the Northern Rivers region.

Queensland and NSW in the Grip of Torrential Rainfall

Parts of Queensland and northern NSW are grappling with heavy rainfall and flash flooding, with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing severe weather warnings for areas including the Wide Bay-Burnett region and the Queensland south-east coast districts. The forecast predicts a deluge of 350mm of rain within 24 hours, with various flood warnings currently active. The Queensland SES has conducted 17 water rescues, while 900 homes have been impacted by the flooding. In northern NSW, the SES has responded to over 115 incidents, with significant rainfall recorded in the Northern Rivers region.

0
Automotive Weather
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
