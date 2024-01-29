Red Dead Redemption 2 Modders Introduce 1929 Ford Model A to Wild West

In a blend of history and fantasy, Red Dead Redemption 2's wild west terrain now hosts a drivable 1929 Ford Model A, thanks to the ingenuity of modders. The mod, the brainchild of WesternGamer1, is a delightful anachronism in the 1899 setting of the acclaimed game. Initially conceived as a video prop, this addition evolved into a fully-functioning vehicle following the release of car mod source code for RedM, a renowned multiplayer modification framework.

Defying Time and Reality

Not merely a visual spectacle, the Ford Model A in Red Dead Redemption 2 boasts realistic engine sounds, functioning headlights, and a horn. However, the immersion is slightly tempered by the non-playable characters' lack of reaction to the vehicle, a consequence of their programming limitations. Despite this, the mod does not distort gameplay mechanics and merely provides an alternative transportation option in specific scenarios.

A Twist of Historical Plausibility

The incorporation of the Ford Model A, while chronologically incongruous, is not entirely implausible. The Duryea Motor Wagon, an early automotive marvel boasting a 4 horsepower engine, was introduced in 1893, just six years prior to the game's setting. This gives the latest modification a dash of historical authenticity.

Awaiting More from Rockstar Games

The introduction of this mod dovetails with the growing anticipation of players for a 60 fps update to Red Dead Redemption 2 on the latest consoles. Meanwhile, Rockstar Games, the creators of the game, have their focus trained on the imminent Grand Theft Auto VI.